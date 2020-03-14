External Pacemakers Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018-2028

An external pacemaker is an artificial device intended to regulate the electrical conduction system of the heart by generating an electrical impulses delivered by electrodes placed on the patient’s chest. The regulation of the electrical conduction system of the heart results in maintaining an adequate heart rate in cases, where the heart’s natural pacemaker is irregular, or there is a block in the heart’s electrical conductive system due to cardiopathies. The primary indication of transcutaneous pacing is irregular beating of the heart (bradycardia). The external pacemakers are indicated for short-term demand pacing for therapeutic, prophylactic, or diagnostic purposes. External pacing should not be used for extended periods and serves as an emergency procedure until permanent implantable pacers are employed or the condition is mitigated using drug treatment.

External Pacemakers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand generated due to increasing incidence of bradycardias owing to cardiopathies such as myocardial infarction, sinus node dysfunction and complete heart block are the prime clinical drivers of the external pacemakers market.

According to the center for disease control and prevention, about 610,000 U.S. citizens die of heart disease each year with more than half of the deaths due to heart disease are in men. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the major heart disease, resulting in over 370,000 deaths each year. The statistics also point to the fact that about 735,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Speaking in economic terms , heart disease costs about $200 billion each year to the U.S. exchequer, which includes the cost of health care services, medications, and lost productivity. Thus a large external pacemakers market is well evident even to an untrained eye.

The demographic drivers of the external pacemakers market include growing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, substance abuse, fatty food and others. The growing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, and hypertension indirectly aid the market growth as they result in greater risk of developing cardiopathies. According to the center for disease control and prevention, approximately 75 million Americans representing 32 % of the population suffer from hypertension.

Technological advancements resulting in product development such as the development of demand external pacemaker, which activates only when it senses inadequate heart rhythms and thereby avoids competition with the hearts own natural pacemaker is driving a faster external pacemakers market adoption. Technological gains represent a significant market opportunity as they are expected to generate high impact on patient care. Technologies such as remote wireless remote monitoring systems, advanced data analysis and recording resulting in plethora of information on patient health and device status is expected to result in growing functionality and market adoption. miniaturization is another trend, which is expected to boost the external pacemakers market growth.

However, the high cost of external pacemakers, competition from drug therapy, scarcity of trained manpower, the lower per capita income of the developing world is hampering the external pacemakers market.

External Pacemakers Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global external pacemakers market, the report is segmented on the basis of pacing type, modality, distribution channels and region.

Based on the pacing type, the global external pacemakers market can be segmented as,

Esophageal pacing

Transcutaneous pacing

Transvenous pacing

Epicardial pacing

Based on the modality, the global external pacemakers market can be segmented as,

Single chamber

Dual chamber

Based on the end users, the global external pacemakers market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Clinics

External Pacemakers Market: Overview

The global market for external pacemakers is expected to charge owing to lowering of stringency of regulations. The U.S. The FDA has issued a proposal to lower the risk classification for external pacemaker pulse generators from Class III to Class II. However validation of effectiveness remains a prime criteria for market approval.

External pacemakers Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global external pacemakers market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global external pacemakers market, owing to the large demand, large healthcare expenditure, and large per capita income in the region.

The Asia Pacific external pacemakers market excluding Japan is projected to expand and dominate the scene in the near future, owing to the growing healthcare and large specialty hospitals.

China and India are anticipated to account for the major share of the Asia Pacific external pacemakers market growth. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the largest drivers of the Europe external pacemakers market. The Middle East and Africa External pacemakers market is anticipated to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

External Pacemakers Market: Market Participants

Some of the major vendors operating in the global external pacemakers market are Medtronic, OSCOR Inc, OSYPKA AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fluke, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Abbott, Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc., St. Jude Medical, and others.