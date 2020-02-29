Exponential Growth of Healthcare Sector to Reflect Positively on the Growth of OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the global US$ 75 billion OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is likely to grow at 6.6% in 2019. Growing focus on preventive healthcare remains one of the key driving factors for OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The study opines that North America, led by steady sales in the US, will continue to retain its leading position in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, accounting for relatively high revenue share in 2018. Proliferating health-conscious demographic and continuous introduction of new products by manufacturers in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements industry are likely have a significant influence on the market performance in North America.

The report envisages North America reigning supremacy over other geographies, attributed to the soaring demand for these drugs in this region.



North American market is predicted to contribute massively to the growth of the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, which is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR of over 6% and a market valuation of US$ 97, 688 Mn through 2022.

With the exponential growth of healthcare sector in the recent past, sales of OTC drugs have witnessed an impressive hike, on account of being cost-effective, ease to purchase, and rising trends of self-aid. Key manufacturers in the market are further focusing on increasing the quality of OTC drugs, which is further expected to reflect positively on the growth of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market.

The recent report published by Fact.MR on OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is a result of an extensive and thorough research methodology. The actionable and comprehensive insights into global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market for the 2017-2022 period.

This detailed report incorporated several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that reflect on the growth of the market during the forecasted period. A comprehensive information on major demand drivers, recent developments, profitable opportunities, recent trends, and restraints of the market has been added in this detailed report. This brief study evaluates market attractiveness, depending on its OTC channel, region, product form, and function.

the report introduce taxonomy and a concrete definition of the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. It also lists and assesses drivers, restrains, and trends impacting the growth of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. In addition, all the industry specific factors influencing the expansion of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market have been analyzed in this section of the report. Further, it provides a thorough analysis of the cost structure, pricing, supply chain, and raw material sourcing.

OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market: Geographical Segmentation and Key Players

Geographies assessed in this study includes Latin America, North America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa, and Europe. An insightful overview on the market has been included on these regions, along with a brief comparative analysis on the market has been included on the basis of the function, product form, and OTC channel.

Other key players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Sanofi S.A., Atrium Innovations, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dil Limited., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

