Explosive Trace Detection Market – Sophisticated Trends 2028

Global Explosive Trace Detection Market: Overview

The global explosive trace detection market is prognosticated to witness a surge in its growth due to the increase in terrorist activities across the world. One of the primary factors augmenting the demand in the global explosive trace detection market could be the growing need to improve security screening procedures. There are a number of government regulations implemented to bring a much needed change in security screening.

However, there are certain factors expected to hinder the progress of the global explosive trace detection market. For instance, expensive maintenance and extortionate costs of systems could slow down the adoption rate in the global explosive trace detection market. Nonetheless, availability of advanced features such as integrated GPS and use of ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology in the systems are foreseen to maintain the demand in the global explosive trace detection market.

Global Explosive Trace Detection Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global explosive trace detection market could find growth opportunities in various applications such as commercial, public safety and law enforcement, transportation and logistics, and military and defense. High requirement of detectors in public safety and law enforcement is predicted to bode well for the global explosive trace detection market. This application could show quicker growth in the global explosive trace detection market. It benefits from the availability of real-time 3D color images obtained with the use of explosive trace detection systems.

Handheld and vehicle-mounted systems offered in the global explosive trace detection market are foretold to attract a whole lot of demand in the coming years. Increasing awareness about features such as tri-mode operation and optical character recognition (OCR) could swell the demand for these systems in the global explosive trace detection market.

Global Explosive Trace Detection Market: Market Potential

Vendors are prophesied to explore new industries which could find applicable use of explosive trace detection systems. Recently, Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science (ACROSS) of the University of Tasmania developed the GreyScan technology supported by industry partner Grey Innovation. The technology is said to be the Australian industry’s achievement in giving the world its first practical detector of homemade explosives. It may be trialed by the U.S. Transport Security Administration (TSA) as part of its aviation security measures. TSA recognizes that the technology fills the capability gap of inorganic explosives trace detection.

Global Explosive Trace Detection Market: Regional Outlook

In 2016, North America exhibited higher growth in the global explosive trace detection market. The presence of leading vendors in the region is projected to set the tone for valuable growth of the North America explosive trace detection market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific could take advantage of increasing government efforts to improve the defense systems of countries. Besides defense, Asia Pacific is witnessing growing uptake of explosive trace detection systems in other industries such as logistics and transportation. Heavy investments made by vendors and building of new facilities in the U.A.E. are forecast to push the explosive trace detection market in the MEA.

Global Explosive Trace Detection Market: Competitive Landscape

The global explosive trace detection market includes top players such as FLIR Systems, Inc., American Science and Engineering, Inc., Smiths Detection, Inc., and Autoclear, LLC. The need to develop innovative solutions is envisaged to compel manufacturers to strongly invest in research and development activities.

