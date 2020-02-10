EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Bomb disposal is the process by which hazardous explosive devices are rendered safe.
Globally, increasing terrorism activities is one of the major factors expected to drive the demand for explosive ordnance disposal equipment during the period of study.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Explosive Ordnance Disposal will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Explosive Ordnance Disposal market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Explosive Ordnance Disposal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Portable X-ray Systems
Projected Water Disruptors
EOD Suits & Blankets
EOD Robots
Others
Segmentation by application:
Defense
Law Enforcement
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487605-global-explosive-ordnance-disposal-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Northrop Grumman
DuPont
Armtrac
Chemring
Safariland
IRobot
Scanna Msc
United Shield International
NABCO Systems
API Technologies
Cobham
Reamda
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Explosive Ordnance Disposal market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Explosive Ordnance Disposal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Explosive Ordnance Disposal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Segment by Type
2.2.1 Portable X-ray Systems
2.2.2 Projected Water Disruptors
2.2.3 Bomb Containment Chambers
2.2.4 EOD Suits & Blankets
2.2.5 EOD Robots
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Segment by Application
2.4.1 Defense
2.4.2 Law Enforcement
2.5 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal by Players
3.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Northrop Grumman
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.1.3 Northrop Grumman Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Northrop Grumman News
11.2 DuPont
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.2.3 DuPont Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 DuPont News
11.3 Armtrac
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.3.3 Armtrac Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Armtrac News
11.4 Chemring
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.4.3 Chemring Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Chemring News
11.5 Safariland
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.5.3 Safariland Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Safariland News
11.6 IRobot
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.6.3 IRobot Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IRobot News
11.7 Scanna Msc
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.7.3 Scanna Msc Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Scanna Msc News
11.8 United Shield International
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.8.3 United Shield International Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 United Shield International News
11.9 NABCO Systems
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Product Offered
11.9.3 NABCO Systems Explosive Ordnance Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 NABCO Systems News
11.10 API Technologies
11.10.1 Company Details
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3487605-global-explosive-ordnance-disposal-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com