EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Bomb disposal is the process by which hazardous explosive devices are rendered safe.

Globally, increasing terrorism activities is one of the major factors expected to drive the demand for explosive ordnance disposal equipment during the period of study.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Explosive Ordnance Disposal will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Explosive Ordnance Disposal market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Explosive Ordnance Disposal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Portable X-ray Systems

Projected Water Disruptors

EOD Suits & Blankets

EOD Robots

Others

Segmentation by application:

Defense

Law Enforcement

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Northrop Grumman

DuPont

Armtrac

Chemring

Safariland

IRobot

Scanna Msc

United Shield International

NABCO Systems

API Technologies

Cobham

Reamda

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Explosive Ordnance Disposal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Explosive Ordnance Disposal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Explosive Ordnance Disposal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

