Explore the Potential Growth of Low-Calorie Food Market with SWOT Analysis

The changing food pattern of children and youth is providing ample growth opportunities for the low calorie food market in the coming years. Low calorie products such as splenda, sugar free, and glucerna SR tablets are offering growth opportunities for the low calorie food manufacturers in the emerging market.

The global low calorie food market is growing at a significant rate, due to increase in geriatric population, growing health awareness, swift adoption of healthy lifestyle, and increasing diabetes and obesity rates. There is a high demand for low calorie foods in the countries with excessive obese population such as Brazil, China, and India.

The Asia-Pacific low calorie food market is expected to grow with the fastest rate in the coming years, due to the up surging popularity of low calorie dairy products in the countries of the region.

To replace sugar, low calorie food substances are consumed as a sweetener. Due to the characteristic of concentrated sweetening, the low calorie foods are consumed in small amounts. Low calorie sweeteners are becoming popular among various beverages, such as flavored and functional water, sports drinks and soft drinks.

On the basis of application, the low calorie food market can be categorized as dietary beverages, dairy products, confectionery, baked products, ice creams and jellies, and snacks. Dairy based products lead the low calorie food market among the application categories, due to health benefits offered by the products. The low calorie food market can also be categorized on the basis of end user industries, as healthcare industry, tabletop industry, and food and beverages.

