Explore the Global Printed and Organic lighting Market

The printed and organic lighting market has witnessed a rapid development from “Lab to fab” in past few years. The functional advantage, such as superior energy efficiency and ability to craft novel lighting products has increased the market penetration of printed and organic lighting products in the recent years.

The limited illumination, along with premium pricing of OLED and carbon tubes equipment is hindering the growth of the global printed and organic lighting market. However, with ongoing product innovation and improving luminaire level, the impact of the restrain is expected to diminish during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), OLED lighting is expected to achieve the operational efficiencies of CFLs, OLEDs are also expected to exceed the durability of CFLs in the coming years.

The printed and organic lighting are portable in size, (majority of printed lighting are 2mm thick), and hence they are extensively used in backlighting, general illumination, automotive lighting and signage. The automotive segment is expected to be among the fastest growing market segments of the global market.

The commercial and hospitality is expected to be the largest application segment of the global market during the forecast period. The residential segment is expected to be the slowest growing market segment, owing to premium pricing and shorter product lifecycle of the printed and organic lighting. The backlighting application segment is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to its high color quality.

Europe accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2014, owing to the growing consumer awareness towards environment friendly technologies. Moreover, the increased government funding together with stringent environment regulation is further driving the growth of mercury free lighting products, such as printed and organic printed lightings. In 2014, the U.S. was the largest market in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand from the display and automotive sector in China, Taiwan, and Japan. India is expected to be the fastest growing market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The Latin American market is expected to be dominated by Brazil during the forecast period.

Global Printed and Organic Lighting Market Segmentation

By Application

Residential

Office

Industrial

Outdoor

Hospitality

Automotive

Backlighting

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

