Explore the future and immense growth in Orthodontic Supplies Market

Orthodontic Supplies Market

Orthodontic Supplies is used for Orthodontic treatment which is the branch of dentistry that corrects teeth and jaws that are positioned improperly. Teeth that are crooked or not in the right place can also detract from one’s appearance. The benefits of orthodontic treatment include a healthier mouth, a more pleasing appearance, and teeth that are more likely to last a lifetime.

The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher and 3M Unitek, which accounts for 49.16% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Shinye Odontology, 3M Unitek(OJR) and Protect.

The main raw materials of orthodontic supplies are metal powder, steel wire, nitinol wire as well as product packaging materials. These upstream materials are mainly the bulk of industrial products which have many manufacturers and fierce competition. So, the enterprises have not dependence on suppliers. The proportion of raw material costs in the enterprise accounted for 60.87%.

The global Orthodontic Supplies market is valued at 2660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orthodontic Supplies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Align Technology, Danaher, 3M Unitek (US), American Orthodontics, DENTSPLY, BioMers Pte, Tomy, Ortho Organizers, Dentaurum, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, ClearCorrect, Shinye Odontology, Forestadent, Protect, Xincheng 3B, and More

Market size by Product

Fixed braces

Removable braces

Market size by End User

For Adults

For Teenagers

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market report.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Orthodontic Supplies market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

