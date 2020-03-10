Explore Packaging Tapes Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2026

The demand for packaging tapes is gaining traction on the backdrop of colossal growth from the packaging industry. Several types of industries use packaging tapes, and these tapes have to undergo extreme climate conditions during transportation. Vendors are pushed by the challenges of introducing innovative products such as UV resistance tapes and light weight tapes. Various advanced technologies and machinery are being used across the globe by manufacturers for tape and substrate processing to reduce the time taken by the products to reach the market. The latest packaging tapes offer good adhesion, absolute transparency, and high aging resistance and clean positioning. At extremely low temperatures acrylate-based pressure-sensitive adhesives provide easy labeling and use of ultra-violet acrylate adhesives delivers extraordinary aging resistance. Because of the growing need for product identification and easy marketing the global packaging tape market is witnessing a demand for printed packaging tapes.

Availability of various innovative designs and materials in the global packaging tapes market has sufficiently increased its application in several industries. Industries such as food and beverages, retail packaging, e-commerce, and automobile are putting packaging tapes to numerous uses. In the automotive industry, the demand for high-quality tapes such as filament tapes is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Parcel tapes will contribute the largest share in the global packaging tape market. These tapes are widely accepted in various verticals such as food and beverages, and automotive, etc. The most frequently used parcel tapes are translucent and brown primarily used for packaging of corrugated boxes and common sealing or enclosing.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2040

Based on the type of tape, the global packaging tape market is segmented into:

Filament tapes

Double-sided tapes

Parcel tapes

Light-duty packaging tapes

Others

Based on the material used the global packaging tape market is segmented into:

Acrylic

Hot Melt

Others

Based on the application the global packaging tape market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Consumer Goods

Others

In terms of geography, the global packaging tape market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.The global packaging tape market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be the dominant market for global packaging tape market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The increase in the purchasing power of customers in developing countries like India and China has increased the demand for different food products, beverages and retail products causing rapid growth in packaging tape market.

Packaging Tapes Market – Major Players:

Some of the key players in the global packaging tape market are 3M, Avery Dennison, Henkel, Nitto Denko, and Tesa. Other prominent vendors in the market are Advance Tapes International, Adhesives Research, Bostik, Dow Corning, Evans Adhesive, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Intertape Polymer, Lintec, Lohmann, LORD, MACtac etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2040

Report Highlights: