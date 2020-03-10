Explore Lab Mailers Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

Lab Mailers Market: An Overview

Lab mailers are simple casings which provide the packaged content protection against breakage during shipping and transit. Lab mailers are shippers which provide protection of refrigerated or frozen specimen under testing or analysis. They are designed such that they can withstand shocks, vibrations and tremors during transit and protect the specimen under primary packaging. Specimen containers such as ampules, vials, small bottles etc. can be packaged in these lab mailers. These mailers are reusable and made up of recyclable materials which makes them cost-effective.

Lab Mailers Market: Dynamics

The global lab mailers market is expected to witness high demand on the backdrop of rising health-related concerns across the globe. Rising concern among physicians and patients regarding infections and growing incidences of contamination of samples during transit have created a need for a systematic mailing solution. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global lab mailers market in the coming years. Polystyrene lab mailers are the most preferred lab mailers for packaging of non-hazardous blood, specimens, tissues and serums as polystyrene is light in weight and helps in reducing postage cost. Manufacturers also provide lab mailer kits which can accommodate multiple bottles and samples in a box. Lab mailer kits may consist of inserts, absorbent pads, plastic sheets and more. The increase in research & development activities along with trials & testing, is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of global lab mailers market during the forecast period. Key players operating in the lab mailers market are focusing on research and development activities to provide new packaging formats.

The lab mailers need to comply with the packaging standards laid by Department of Transportation (DOT), Transportation of Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR), and several international shipping regulatory bodies. This makes manufacturing of lab mailers a complex procedure and might act as a barrier for players wanting to enter the lab mailers market. This has made the lab mailers market a highly consolidated market.

Lab Mailers Market: Segmentation

Globally the lab mailers market has been segmented by material and end users.

On the basis of material type, the global lab mailers market has been segmented as follows

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

On the basis of end users, the global lab mailers market has been segmented as follows

Laboratories & Scientific research centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Transport & Distribution

Lab Mailers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global lab mailers market has been divided in seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe regions have a well-established market for healthcare and pharmaceuticals and are expected to cumulatively account for maximum share in the global lab mailers market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at an above average growth rate during the forecast period owing to presence of a number of regional and unorganized manufacturers in countries such as China and India. The growth of lab mailers in India can be attributed to increased number of research centers and laboratories in the region. Countries in the Middle East and Africa region are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of lab mailers. This can be attributed to increasing awareness about healthcare and medical services in the region. Latin America lab mailers market is anticipated to expand at high growth rate owing to rapid growth of healthcare sector in the region. Although, the changing regulations for packaging of specimen in the various countries might change the growth dynamics of lab mailers during the forecast period.

Lab Mailers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global lab mailers market are ThermoSafe Brands, Inc. (Sonoco), Electron Microscopy Sciences Inc., and Polar Tech Industries, Inc. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global lab mailers market during the forecast period.

The lab mailers market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Lab mailers market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with Lab mailers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on lab mailers market segments and geographies.

