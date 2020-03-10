Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Paradigm
Schlumberger
ION Geophysical
ETL Solutions
Interactive Network Technologies
Quorum
Halliburton
Triple Point Technology
FEI
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Premise Software
Cloud-based Software
Managed Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Mine & Metallurgy
Other
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software
1.1 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Premise Software
1.3.2 Cloud-based Software
1.3.3 Managed Software
1.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Oil & Gas
1.4.2 Mine & Metallurgy
1.4.3 Other
2 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Paradigm
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Schlumberger
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 ION Geophysical
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 ETL Solutions
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Interactive Network Technologies
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Quorum
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Halliburton
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Triple Point Technology
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 FEI
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software
