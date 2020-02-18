Expected Growth of Smart Water Meter Market to Reach $2,400.6 Million by 2025 | Top players are Badger Meter, Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr, Elster, Kamstrup, Aclara, Sensus-P&S Intelligence

According to P&S Intelligence, Smart water meter market size is forecasted to reach $2,400.6 million by 2025.

The surging water crisis furthermore lifts the interest for a sensible plan towards water administration. Water utilities are the genuine consumers of these water meters and it is predicted to lead the market in the midst of the gauge time frame. This is a result of their necessity of channelizing the conveyance methods of considerable measure of water.

Growing demand for AMI meters driving smart water meters demand

The interest for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) has been developing at a steady pace and is expected to encourage further growth opportunities to the smart water meter industry. Most of this demand is expected to originate from water utilities as they have larger budgets as compared to the industrial and residential consumers. The application of these meters incorporates water utilities, industrial and residential buyers. The improved data quality, two-way communication benefits and high frequency of information related to leak detection as compared to AMR metering is further bolstering the demand for AMI meters.

IoT and MEA providing growth opportunity

The smart water meter industry is, all things considered, subject to communication technology. The new time of internet of things (IoT) has been displaying growth opportunity for this industry. The IoT can be generally valuable in the locales having vulnerability about rain as it helps the advantageous utilization of rain water. The water establishment IoT helps water utilities by upgrading water quality, supply, treatment, transportation and storerooms. IoT can be to a great extent helpful in drought influenced places, for example, California in the U.S.

The smart water meter market in Middle-East and Africa (MEA) is projected to develop altogether amid the forecast time. MEA represents the smallest market among all the other regions included in the study. The growing concern for water conservation, particularly in Middle-East, is bolstering the market growth amid the forecast period. The smart water meter organizations, for example Kamstrup and Cyan, are entering the MEA market owing to the realized growth potential in the region. Iran is among the precursors in the adoption of smart meters, though Saudi Arabia is the largest smart water meter market in the region.

