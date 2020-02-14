Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$6,414.4 mn by 2025

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Snapshot

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) refers to the condition wherein the body is unable to produce sufficient amounts of exocrine pancreatic enzymes, thus leading to difficulties in digesting food properly. The condition occurs due to the lack of sufficient enzymes necessary for fat digestion, amylases for starch digestion, and proteases for protein digestion. EPI results due to a number of conditions such as cystic fibrosis, cytomegalovirus infection, pancreatic cancer, chronic pancreatitis, and HIV/AIDS. In the past few years, the vast rise in incidence of causative conditions have driven the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market.

According to the report, the global EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market was valued at US$3,397.5 mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$6,414.4 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Thanks to High Sensitivity, MRI to Witness Increased Adoption

Based on diagnostics, the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market has been segmented into blood tests, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscopic ultra-sonography (EUS), and Computerized tomography (CT) scanning. CT scans are conventionally preferred and the most adopted method used for diagnosing EPI. The segment held the dominant chunk in the global market in 2016. While many healthcare professionals continue to use the modality owing to widespread availability and low cost as compared to other scans, the segment is likely to witness sluggish growth in the near future owing to the introduction of advanced and more accurate techniques.

Diagnostic methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which have been known to be more sensitive when compared to CT scans, are witnessing increasingly high demand across the globe. The segment of MRI is thus emerging as the technique of choice for the analysis of chronic pancreatitis along with CT scans. Hence, the MRI segment is likely to outpace other segments in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

