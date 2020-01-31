Exfoliating Powder Market In-Depth Understanding With Economic Conditions And Forecast By 2026

EXFOLIATING POWDER MARKET OUTLOOK:

Exfoliating powder, also known as cleansing grains, are a delightful way to exfoliate the skin. primarily, exfoliating powder are used for skin care. Exfoliating powder has skincare components such as caffeic acid and vitamin c, which helps in soothing inflamed or irritated skin, and provides hydration. Some exfoliators also contain silica, which helps in firming the sagging skin. There are a variety of exfoliating powder present in the market such as almond shell powder, coconut shell powder, pistachio shell powder, and walnut shell powder. Some of the benefits of exfoliating powder are improved complexion, sunburn treatment, anti-aging, faded freckles, pimple removal, and many more. They have a huge demand in naturally derived products market since they aren’t made with water, they stay fresh for a much longer time.

Reasons for Covering the Title – Exfoliating powder Market:

The demand for exfoliating powder is on rise, but there are limited number of production units are there for exfoliating powder. So, the potential of exfoliating powder market to grow is quite high. People desire skin lightening products as they observe various concerns such as discoloration, acne marks, and age spots. Also, increasing awareness towards the harmful effects of artificial ingredients has led to customers wanting sustainably sourced ingredients like exfoliating powder. Need for skin care products is not restricted to women, men are also keen on personal grooming. The increase in demand for male skin care products will influence the growth of exfoliating powder market positively. Like women, men are becoming more conscious about their appearance. Many key players are targeting the needs of men and offering various men skincare products.

Global Exfoliating powder Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in exfoliating powder market includes UMANG Encapsulation Solutions, Kinvara True Skincare, May Lindstorm, Lina Hanson, Moogoo Skincare, de Mamiel Collection, Dermalogica, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Galenic Paris, BIODROGA, Alex Carro, Herb Farm, Waitrose, Pérla, Image Skincare, Murad, Axalta Industrial Coatings, Bioré, Amorepacific Corporation and White and Elm

Key Developments in the Exfoliating powder Global Market:

Exfoliating Powder is primarily used for skincare and grooming. In the modern world, more and more people are allured by new skincare products to enhance their skin and appearance. Recently, Dermalogica, a key vendor in the Exfoliating Powder market has tied up with a premium salon chain “Paris De Salon” in India. Paris De Salon is entirely using the premium vendor “Dermalogica” throughout their salons in India. This tie-up will increase the usage of Exfoliating Powder throughout the country. Also, the growing demand for natural products has led the vendors to launch new products. For instance, in 2015, Organic Harvest a key player in Exfoliating Powder market launched earthbound exfoliating scrub made with organic materials.

Opportunities for Exfoliating powder Participants:

Due to the wide range of application in skincare, Exfoliating Powder market is projected to grow in the upcoming years. As the daily routine is becoming stressful by day, customers are more aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Being healthy also means looking young and radiant, one of the reasons why the Exfoliating Powder market is expanding. There are different types of Exfoliating Powder available in the market for different purposes. As more and more nations are banning plastic microbeads, cosmetic manufacturers have a great chance to expand their business in Exfoliating Powder market.