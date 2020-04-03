Exclusive Forecast Study Observes Hospital Acquired Infections Market to Incur Value Growth at 7.3% CAGR During 2017-2022

The report of Global Hospital-Acquired Infections Market by Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

A hospital acquired infection (HAI) or nosocomial infection or health care associated infection (HAI or HCAI), is an infection that is acquired in a health care facility. The infection acquired in health care facility by a patient must be other than the one for which the patient was admitted and includes infections acquired in the hospital however effects and symptoms appear after discharge. The HAI also includes occupational infection among staff of the hospital.

The Global Hospital Acquired Infections Market was $23.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around $36.16 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The infection can originate from outside environment, another infected patient, or from staff that may be infected; in some cases, the source of the infection cannot be determined. There are cases where microorganism originates from the patient’s own skin micro biota, becoming opportunistic after surgery or other procedures that compromise the protective skin barrier. WHO estimates that 8.7% of hospital patients had nosocomial infections affecting over 1.4 million people worldwide.

The market’s driving factors are nature and virulence of the microbial agent, patient susceptibility such as immunity, presence of other diseases, environmental factors such as infected materials and bacterial load in hospitals, crowding, temperature and humidity etc., bacterial resistance to drugs, the age of patient., high prevalence of HAI, lack of awareness, poor training and infection control practices, poor hospital infrastructure and regulation, low expenditure on healthcare, rise of chronic diseases with prolonged stay in hospitals etc.

The market restraints are growth of microbial resistance, spurious and counterfeit products, off label use of antiseptics and drugs, rise of disposables, increasing use of quality construction material such as ceramics and glass in buildings, huge fragmentation of market & number of players, loss of patents & great penetration of generics etc. The technology advancement in the form of gas plasma sterilization technology will drive the future global HAI market.

Key Players for Global Hospital-acquired infections Market:

Advanced Sterilization Products, 3M Company, Becton Dickinson and company, STERIS Corporation, Getinge AB, Cantel Medical Corp., Belimed AG, and others.

Segments:

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Market has been segmented on the basis of pathogen types which comprises of viral, bacterial and fungal. On the basis of method of treatment the market is segmented into sterilization, chemical, radiation and on the basis of infection type market is segmented into urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, and respiratory infections.

Regional Analysis of Global Hospital-acquired infections Market:

The prevalence of HAI is greater in Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. Nations are close to the extreme north of the Northern Hemisphere have the least prevalence of HAI such as Norway. Globally America is the largest market for Hospital Acquired Infections Market which is expected to reach around $12 billion by the end of the forecast period 2022.The growth of this market has started since 2016 thus, growth period of this market can be stated as 2016 to 2022. Europe is the second largest market for hospital acquired infections. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in hospital acquired infections market.

The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of different markets segments and regions.

