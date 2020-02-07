Exclusive Forecast Study: Global Cellulite Treatment Market 2018 – 2026 | Cynosure, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Nestle, Merz, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Cellulite Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Overview



This report on the global cellulite treatment market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global cellulite treatment market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining expansion of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the cellulite treatment market. The report includes market attractiveness analysis of the major geographic regions that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cellulite treatment market.

Market value in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global cellulite treatment market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as acceptance of esthetic procedures, expanding applications of esthetic devices, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Segments

Based on treatment type, the global cellulite treatment market has been segmented into energy-based treatment and non energy-based treatment. The energy-based treatment segment has been further sub-segmented into mechanical suction, mechanical suction and thermal, radiofrequency, ultrasound, cryolipolysis, and other. The non energy-based treatment segment has been further split into topical creams, oral treatment, and other. In terms of technique, the global cellulite treatment market has been classified into non-invasive, minimally invasive, and other. In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals, cosmetic surgery centers, and dermatology clinics

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global cellulite treatment market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the cellulite treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Cynosure, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Nestle, Merz, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Allergan plc, and Syneron Medical Ltd.

The global cellulite treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by Treatment Type



Energy-based Treatment

– Mechanical Suction

– Mechanical Suction and Thermal

– Radiofrequency

– Ultrasound

– Cryolipolysis

– Other

Non Energy-based Treatment

– Topical Creams

– Oral Treatment

– Other

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by Technique

– Non-invasive

– Minimally Invasive

– Other

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Cosmetic Surgery Centers

– Dermatology Clinics

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Australia & New Zealand

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

