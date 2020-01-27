Excellent Growth of Propyl Gallate Market 2019 – 2025

Propyl Gallate Industry Overview

Propyl gallate, or propyl 3, 4, 5-trihydroxybenzoate is an ester formed by the condensation of gallic acid and propanol. Propyl gallate is an antioxidant which protects against oxidation by hydrogen peroxide and oxygen free radicals. Propyl gallate is used to protect oils and fats in products from oxidation; it is used in foods, cosmetics, hair products, adhesives, and lubricants.

In the recent years, propyl gallate capacity develops slowly. At present, the China is still the world’s largest propyl gallate production regions, because of the raw materials limit, only a few companies in the world and they are mainly distributed in China.

The raw material of propyl gallate is galla chinensis and it only produces in China, so almost known manufacturers are concentrated in China.

Global Propyl Gallate market size will increase to 38 Million US$ by 2025, from 37 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Propyl Gallate.

The scope of the Report:

The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gallochem

Chicheng Biotech

Hunan Linong Technology

Jiurui Biotech

Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech

Longyuan Nature Polyphesis Synthesis

Tianxin Medical&Chemical

Microherb

Wenzhou Ouhai Fine Chemicals

Xiangxigaoyuan

Propyl Gallate Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Propyl Gallate Breakdown Data by Application

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial Field

Others

Propyl Gallate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Propyl Gallate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Propyl Gallate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Propyl Gallate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Propyl Gallate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

