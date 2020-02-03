Excellent Growth of Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market 2019 : Top Key Players – Quadrant, PBI Advanced Materials, Polymics

“Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Research Report

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI, short for Poly-[2, 2’-(m- phenylen)-5, 5’-bisbenzimidazole]) is a kind polymer with benzo heterocyclic rigid chain. PBI is generally obtained from the condensation and cyclization of aromatic amine and diphenyl phthalate, reacting in molten state or in strong polar solvents. PBI is used in the military industry at its beginning, now the applications have covered semiconductor, membranes, petrochemical and many other fields.

Because PBI is always used after post-dealing followed the copolymerization process. When PBI is being used as the material base of parts of the planes, electric devices or other product, it is usually not bought PBI resin, but the PBI bulk mold. Thus, this work is focused on the PBI molding products.

PBI was developed by the United States military in the beginning. The industrial process to fabricate PBI is complicated requiring high technology. Hence, the PBI industry is a highly monopolized one that there is only a single company located in United States who can synthesize PBI polymer from monomers. The product of this company (PBI Performance Product) is the original material of the other three companies for further molding: QUADRNT, PBI Advanced Materials and Polymics.

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) is high-performance engineering plastic for the unique properties such as: excellent thermal stability, broad chemical resistance and unique compatibility with certain other polymers. Therefore, it has a wide range of potential applications covering aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, semiconductor, membrane and coating areas. However, since the cost is not affordable for many products, PBI is mainly used in the irreplaceable fields or the industry of strict requirement regardless of cost.

Generally, the industrial production is still in charged by PBI Performance Product who obtained the technology from NASA and the military, while, the study is rather wide among the research commitment. Especially, the Chinese researchers frequently disclaim they are discovering the many PBI series products showing incredible properties. But, there’s surely a long way for others except US to achieve bath production.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:Quadrant, PBI Advanced Materials, Polymics

Market Segment by Type, covers: U-Series, T-Series

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Aerospace, Industrial, Petro/chemical, Semiconductor, Membrane, Other applications, ,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

The Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) report gives a top to bottom examination on a portion of the key elements, involving income, cost, limit, limit usage rate, creation, generation rate, utilization, import/send out, supply/request, net, piece of the pie, CAGR, and gross edge. Furthermore, the report shows a far reaching investigation of the market development factors and their most recent patterns, alongside important market fragments and sub-portions.

The Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market report incorporates the decisively examined and assessed information of the significant market members and their market scope utilizing various investigative devices. The diagnostic apparatuses incorporate Porter’s five powers examination, SWOT investigation, achievability study, and venture return investigation, which have been utilized to consider the development of the key players working in the market.

