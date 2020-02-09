Excellent Growth of NICKEL BRAZED PLATE HEAT EXCHANGERS GLOBAL MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Brazed plate heat exchangers provide efficient heat transfer with a small footprint. They are maintenance free, provide a long service lifetime and can withstand high temperatures and extremely high design pressures. They are used in a range of duties including cooling, heating, and evaporation and condensing. Nickel (Ni) is characterized by its high corrosion resistance. When considering the corrosion resistance, we use nickel as the solder. Nickel brazed plate heat exchangers with high corrosion resistance, which is used widely in Pharma & Chemical industry and Food & Beverages industry.

On the basis of region, Europe is the largest market segment of Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers, with a consumption market share nearly 61.24% in 2016, followed by USA with a consumption market share nearly 26.58% in 2016.

Alfa Laval, Kelvion and SWEP are the key players and accounted for 22.34%, 17.85%, 17.17%, respectively of the overall Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in Europe and North America. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.



The Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Alfa Laval

Kelvion

SWEP

Danfoss

API Heat Transfer

Hydac

Hisaka

Xylem

Kaori

Mueller

Thermowave

– Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Breakdown Data by Type



Copper Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers

Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers



– Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Breakdown Data by Application



Pharma & Chemical

Food & Beverages

– Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018-2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

