Excellent Growth of GLOBAL REFRACTORIES MATERIALS MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Further, growing construction industry is also driving the demand for refractories for glass manufacturing. Alumina-zirconia-silica (AZS) fused-cast refractories began to increase in popularity in glass furnace applications in the glass contact and superstructure sector. Silica crown is another refractory product used in glass furnaces. New refractories are being developed that show better resistance to aggressive environment in glass tank and have increased lifetime while providing improved insulation.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refractories Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Refractories Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.



This study categorizes the global Refractories Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Refractories Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Refractories Materials in global market.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



RHI (Austria)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Vesuvius (U.K.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Shinagawa Refractories (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Coorstek Incorporated (U.S.)

Magnesita Refratarios (Brazil)

Krosaki Harima (Japan)

HarbisonWalker International (U.S.)

– Refractories Materials Breakdown Data by Type



Acidic

Neutral

Basic



– Refractories Materials Breakdown Data by Application



Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, and Automotive)

– Refractories Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Refractories Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Refractories Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Refractories Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refractories Materials :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Refractories Materials Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Refractories Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Refractories Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Refractories Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Refractories Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Refractories Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Refractories Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Refractories Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Refractories Materials Production by Regions

4.1 Global Refractories Materials Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Refractories Materials Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Refractories Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

Continue…..

