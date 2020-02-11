Excellent Growth in GLOBAL SERDES MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The SerDes market was valued at 360 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 790 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SerDes.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1914710

‘ ‘

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Avago (Broadcom)

ROHM Semiconductor

Cypress

Intesil (Renesas)

Semtech

Vitesse (Microsemi)

Faraday Technology

– SerDes Breakdown Data by Type



Stand-Alone SerDes

SerDes IP Core



– SerDes Breakdown Data by Application



Optical Fiber Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacenter and Cloud Computing

Others

– SerDes Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

– SerDes Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global SerDes status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SerDes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SerDes :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of SerDes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

. .

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-serdes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

‘ ‘

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key SerDes Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 SerDes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers SerDes Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into SerDes Market

2.4 Key Trends for SerDes Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 SerDes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 SerDes Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 SerDes Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 SerDes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 SerDes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 SerDes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 SerDes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 SerDes Production by Regions

4.1 Global SerDes Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global SerDes Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global SerDes Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States SerDes Production

4.2.2 United States SerDes Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

Continue…..

22/02

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–