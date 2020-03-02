Excavator Market: Emergence of Electric Excavators to Align with Low Fuel Emission Norms Thrusts Growth

The excavator market has been analyzed in detail to offer definitive forecast insights on the market for the period 2017-26. This report is an exhaustive compilation of a detailed overview of excavator market and analyzes the market in terms of market dynamics, macro and micro-economic determinants that shape market growth, also shedding light on other relevant factors that direct future prospects of the market trajectory.

The report aims to offer readers with ample competitive advantage and cues on market entry barriers, based on which aspiring market entrants as well as established players can drive profitable investment discretion. To aid readers’ understanding the report is systematically classified into detailed chapters. In its trailing sections the report also includes a detailed chapter on segmental analysis of excavator market to offer veritable insights on segments’ historical and future growth estimations. Further in the course of the report readers are also enlightened about regional assessment of pivotal factors. The report also entails a country-wise assessment and forecast estimations for excavator market.

Sizable investments towards infrastructure developments pertaining residential and commercial construction besides road and port infrastructure have kindled adoption of excavators in recent years. The trend is more likely to dominate across emerging economies on the back of surged public and private investments for infrastructure sophistication. Besides urbanization induced infrastructure development, other potential end-use applications across mining and agricultural belts are likely to further keep the growth pace lucrative in excavator market in subsequent times. To suit varying construction requirements, emergence of novel formats such as compact and hydraulic excavators are anticipated to further expedite user convenience thereby allowing excavator market to register massive return on investments.

The vendor landscape of excavators market is characterized by highly uneven global presence with several international players exposed to stern competition on the back of aspiring players seeking seamless penetration. Technological sophistication continues to remain at the core of market players to diversify their offerings. Additionally, significant expenditure towards geographical expansion also remains a potential inorganic growth strategy embraced by key players eying lucrative prospects in excavator market. Massive investments towards offering eco-friendly alternatives with superlative fuel efficiency and fuel emission have emerged as new growth prospects, aimed at offering improved end-user convenience. To ensure uninterrupted growth technological sophistication such as automated excavators and electric excavators are poised to further expand growth scope.

In the realm of electric excavators several milestones have been recently inked. Companies such as Hyundai Construction Equipment and Volvo Construction have pioneered launch of novel electric powered, li-ion technology based excavators with zero emissions and affordable pricing brackets. These novel developments are likely to induce massive growth in excavator market in the coming years.

Excavator Market: Competition Landscape

This section of the report offers a detailed section on key contributors in excavator market. A dashboard view of each of the mentioned profiles complete with detailed insights on their respective SWOT analysis along with detailed assessment of their product portfolio, market contribution, as well as recent developments have been slated to aid readers’ understanding about the competition spectrum. The report features a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders as well as new entrants in the excavators market, which includes Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Hitachi, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Yanmar Co., Ltd., JCB, Inc., Nagano Industry Co., Ltd., KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Kato Works Co., Ltd., BEML Limited, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., CAPPELLOTTO S.P.A., Rivard Companies Inc., and The Charles Machine Works, Inc.

