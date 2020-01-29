Examination Tables Market to Reach US$ 440 Mn by 2022

There are two main types of examination tables, namely treatment tables and procedure or exam tables. Treatment tables are a basic type of examination tables, which are commonly used to administer first aid and basic medical attention. Some of the treatment tables may have an adjustable backrest in order to support patients in a reclined position. Treatment tables may also be adjustable in height that are powered by a hydraulic mechanism or an electric motor. However, in case of exam or procedure tables, they have a reclining backrest that can hold patients in both reclined and seated positions. They also can be operated by an electric motor in order to transform the table from a fully reclined position to straight-seated position. Such types of examination tables are used to support patients during medical examinations. The examination tables market is growing due to the factors like increasing incidences of chronic diseases and a rise in geriatric population. Also, growing hospital investments in strengthening their infrastructure is also a factor supporting the growth of examination tables market.

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global examination tables market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 440 Mn in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR in the period of assessment.

Europe Market Set to Dominate the Global Examination tables Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in Europe is set to dominate the global examination tables market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. Europe examination tables market is the most attractive market, growing at a sluggish CAGR over the forecast period.

General Examination Table Segment Slated to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 290 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Persistence Market Research, the general examination table segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 290 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The general examination table segment is estimated to account for more than two-thirds of the revenue share of the product type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

Hospitals End User Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of Nearly 4.0% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the hospitals end user segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 200 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 4.0% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The hospitals end user segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the end user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global examination tables market through 2022, which include Cardinal Health, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Narang Medical Limited, Skytron Corporation, United Metal Fabricators, Inc., ADDvise Group AB and Hamilton Medical AG.