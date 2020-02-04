Ewing Sarcoma Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Ewing sarcoma is a destructive sarcoma of the soft tissue and the bones, which can occur at any age with the maximum rate of incidence recorded in young adults and adolescents. The treatment of Ewing sarcoma depends on multiple approaches, including risk-adapted, intensive, adjuvant and neo-adjuvant chemotherapies with radiotherapy and/or surgery for control of the possible metastatic and primary sites of the disease. The optimization of Ewing sarcoma multiple modalities of therapeutic strategies has rose from efforts of numerous national and international groups in North America and Europe to form cooperation between medical oncologists and pediatrics.

Ewing sarcoma is the second most frequently diagnosed form of primary bone cancer in children and young adults. The disease can occur in any individual at any age, but it is uncommon in people aged over 30 years. It develops most commonly in individuals aged between 10 and 20 years, who are witnessing rapid growth of bones.

Increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide and initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma are factors driving the Ewing sarcoma treatment market. Currently, no approved treatments are available for Ewing sarcoma. This has led to increase in research and development activities to launch an approved treatment for Ewing sarcoma by leading players.

The global market for Ewing sarcoma treatment can be segmented based on type, diagnostic test, treatment, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the market has been categorized into extra osseous Ewing sarcoma, Askin tumor, and primitive neuroectodermal tumor. Extra osseous Ewing sarcoma is related with tumor in soft tissue, while Askin tumor is related with Ewing sarcoma that appears in the chest wall. Primitive neuroectodermal tumor is related with Ewing sarcoma wherein cells looks like nerve cells. Based on diagnostic test, the Ewing sarcoma treatment market has been segmented into CT scan, MRI scan, biopsy of the bone marrow, and blood tests. Based on treatment, the market has been divided into chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy. Based on end-user, the Ewing sarcoma treatment market has been classified into hospitals, cancer treating centers, and specialty clinics.

Based on geography, the global Ewing sarcoma treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the North America Ewing Sarcoma treatment market has been sub-segmented into U.S. and Canada. The Ewing sarcoma treatment market in Europe has been sub-divided into Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The Ewing sarcoma treatment market in Asia Pacific has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Latin America Ewing sarcoma treatment market has been sub-divided into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. The Ewing sarcoma treatment market in Middle East & Africa has been sub-segmented into GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Ewing sarcoma treatment market, followed by Europe. Key factors driving the market in these two regions are growing awareness about Ewing Sarcoma amongst adults and availability of sophisticated and technologically advanced treatment options in these regions. The rate of incidence of Ewing sarcoma is lower in Asia and Africa.

Some of the top players operating in the global Ewing sarcoma treatment market are Gradalis, Pfizer Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Genzyme Corporation, NantPharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Ignyta, and Esai Co., Ltd.

