Evolving Industry Trends : Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the RFIC market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the RFIC market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of RFIC and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology, application and different regions globally.

The RFIC market is anticipated to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for RFICS for multiple applications in consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive and IoT.

The report starts with an overview of the RFIC market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the RFIC market.

The RFIC market is classified on the basis of product type, vertical and region. On the basis of product type, the market is sub-segmented into transceivers, power amplifiers, wireless chips, Bluetooth chips and others. Furthermore, by vertical, the global radio frequency integrated circuit market is segmented as consumer electronics, telecommunication, media & broadcasting, automotive, government and others. The automotive sub-segment accounted for a relatively higher share because of an increase in the demand for connected vehicles and advanced driving assistance.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the RFIC market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the RFIC market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182028 and sets the forecast within the context of the RFIC market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, BENELUX & Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN & Rest of APAC), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa & Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the RFIC market across various regions globally for the period 2018 2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the RFIC market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global RFIC market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, vertical and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global RFIC market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global RFIC market.

In the final section of the report, we included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the RFIC market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the RFIC supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the RFIC market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors; STMicroelectronics; Analog Devices, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; QUALCOMM Incorporated; Skyworks Solutions; SILICON LABORATORIES INC.; Maxim Integrated; Cree, Inc. and TriQuint Semiconductor (Qorvo, Inc.).

By Product Type

Transceivers

Power amplifier

Wireless chips

Bluetooth chips

Others

By Vertical

Consumer electronics,

Telecommunication

Media and broadcasting

Automotive

Government

Others

