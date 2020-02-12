Evolving Industry Trends : Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2017-2022

Researchmoz has announced the addition of the “Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Global Markets to 2022″report to their offering

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is an umbrella term which combines immunological, biochemical and anatomical techniques to image and localize discrete components in tissues with the help of antibodiesantigen interaction. The use of IHC helps in the documentation and visualization of the high-resolution distribution of cellular components and localization of the antigens of the cells within their proper histological context. The unique properties of IHC testing to precisely localize the antigens, identify the cell type and the tumor, has leveraged its wide adoption in diagnosis, drug development and biological research. IHC tests are employed as a confirmatory procedure or a primary tool for the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, cardiovascular, infectious and other diseases.

The author reached out to many industry contacts, including Chris La Placa, who is a histotechnologist at BIO SB Inc. Chris has many years of hands-on experience, so it is instructive that he says Quote: I agree that the value of the IHC industry is growing and will continue to grow in the coming years. Many pathologists have previously used more basic tissue stains to identify entire structures within human tissue, but IHC is an advantage as it can identify individual proteins. Its application in diagnosing infectious diseases such as syphilis and tuberculosis is also growing in popularity. My company distributes primary antibodies with specificity for bacteria such as H. pylori, T. pallidum, T. gondii, and P. jirovecii (among many others), and these are some of our top sellers. Additionally, we manufacture and sell anchorage dependent cell lines embedded and mounted to a slide that can be stained by IHC. These can be used as controls for validation of patient tissues and are of great interest to pathologists around the world.

Continuous technology and methodological improvements adds value to this type of field especially, where small details and time savings make can make a big difference. For Peter Rauch an MD at Candor Bioscience GMBH we asked which immunoassay solution is the most widely adopted immunoassay in their operating region?

Quote: For us it is the ELISA market, where we sell most of our products, including the wide range of commercial diagnostic ELISA. Understanding regional variations can be an effective way to optimize business approaches in a fast changing landscape.

The global Immunohistochemistry market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2017 through 2022. In 2022, total revenues are expected to reach more than REDACTED,registering an increment from REDACTED in 2017.

The report provides an analysis based on each market segment which includes products, applications and end users. The product segment is further sub-segmented into IHC antibodies, reagents, kits and equipment. The antibodies held the largest market share of REDACTED in 2017 in terms of revenue followed by reagents, equipment and kits. By 2022, total revenue from the antibodies segment is expected toreach more than REDACTED. Whereas, the reagents segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of REDACTED through 2022. Total revenue from the reagents segment is expected to reach REDACTED million by 2022.”

The scope of this market report is widely characterized by products that include antibodies, equipment, kits and reagents. The total market revenue is restricted to the revenues obtained from the sales of the products required to perform IHC testing successfully. This report covers the different applications of immunohistochemistry in drugs and diagnostics.

