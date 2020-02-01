Evolving Industry Trends : Global Contact Lens Market Growth And Forecast 2018-2026

Global Contact Lens Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global contact lens market. Increase in product development, rise in demand for contact lenses in developing and developed countries to address vision disorders such as myopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, color blindness, and surge in research for developing technologies for production of more comfortable lenses are the major drivers of the global contact lens market.

The global contact lens market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, product, design, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global contact lens market.

Global Contact Lens Market: Key Segments

Based on technology, the global contact lens market has been segmented into spin casting, cast molding, and lathe cutting. These segments are analyzed based on technological development in manufacturing. In terms of product, the global market has been bifurcated into soft lenses and gas permeable lenses. These segments have been analyzed based on available product categories in the contact lens market, cost-effectiveness, and preference based on type of vision correction required. Based on design, the global contact lens market has been classified into spherical, toric, multifocal, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Contact Lens Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global contact lens market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries/sub-regions in respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.\

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global contact lens market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the global market are Johnson & Johnson, Alcon (Novartis AG), The Cooper Companies, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Bausch + Lomb), Menicon Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical, SynergEyes, Inc., Essilor, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

