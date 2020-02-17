Event Tickets 2018 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

This report studies the global Event Tickets market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Event Tickets market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Event tickets refer to the service provided by event organizers for booking tickets for events.

Events include sports, concerts, seminars, and business events. Tickets for such events can be booked online using devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs or through a ticket counter. Online ticket booking service aims to provide customers with the convenience to book an event ticket without any time and location constraints with the help of the Internet.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Razorgato

StubHub

Ticketmaster

Tickpick

Fandango

AOL Inc.

Atom Tickets LLC

Big Cinemas

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Vue Entertainment

Mtime

Kyazoonga

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paper Tickets

Electronic Tickets

Market segment by Application, split into

Sports

Music & Other Live Shows

Movies

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Event Tickets Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Event Tickets

1.1 Event Tickets Market Overview

1.1.1 Event Tickets Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Event Tickets Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Event Tickets Market by Type

1.3.1 Paper Tickets

1.3.2 Electronic Tickets

1.4 Event Tickets Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Sports

1.4.2 Music & Other Live Shows

1.4.3 Movies

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Event Tickets Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Event Tickets Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Razorgato

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 StubHub

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Ticketmaster

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Tickpick

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Fandango

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 AOL Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Atom Tickets LLC

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Big Cinemas

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Cinemark Holdings Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Vue Entertainment

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Event Tickets Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Mtime

3.12 Kyazoonga

4 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Event Tickets in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Event Tickets

5 United States Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

7 China Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

10 India Event Tickets Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Event Tickets Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Event Tickets Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Event Tickets Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Event Tickets Market Dynamics

12.1 Event Tickets Market Opportunities

12.2 Event Tickets Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Event Tickets Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Event Tickets Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

