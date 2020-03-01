Event Management Software (EMS) Market 2019 Global Trends, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Competitive Landscape by Forecast to 2022

Event Management Software Market Highlights:

The Global Event Management Software Market has experienced remarkable growth from past few years and it is expected to grow at same level in forecasted period. With rise in population there is increase in demand for Event planning, venue and catering booking, invitation, seating arrangement, content and other outsourcing management etc. which makes event management Software industry more demanding and enhancing quality of product.

The major growth driver of Event Management Software Market includes increasing expenditure on event management, growing adoption of cloud platform, and rising online education programs among others.

Global event management software market is estimated to reach USD 14.45 billion by 2022 from USD 7.57 billion in 2016 with growing CAGR of 11.39% during forecast period 2016-2022.

Major Key Players:

Cvent Inc. (U.S.)

Etouches (U.S.)

Eventbrite (U.S.)

Lanyon Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Bizzabo (U.S.)

Certain Inc. (U.S.)

Regfox LLC (U.S.)

Ungerboeck software International (U.S.)

Pulse network (U.S)

Active network LLC (U.S)

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Event management software market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Event Management Software market.

The study indicates that North America and Europe held a significant share in the global market on account of heavy applications in industrial manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

Event Management Software Market Segmentation:

Event management is the process of creating and developing of small and large scale festivals, concerts, corporate presentations, ceremonies and many more events. It includes task such as brand study, categorizing target audience, budgeting, scheduling, venue sourcing, transportation, and parking among others. These applications thereby required lots of paper and manual work and thus is a very tedious job for event planners. Event management software consist of various type majorly categorized into analytics software, event registration software, event marketing software, On-site technology and venue sourcing among others.

Every application sector including corporate, education, associations, event organizing company and government is adopting event management software over traditional approach. Globally event registration software among all is growing with a highest revenue value of $ 2.43 billion in 2016 and it is estimated to reach $ 4.99 billion by the end of 2022, with growing CAGR of 12.73%, followed by event marketing software, on-site technology, venue sourcing software, and analytics software in year 2016.

Intended Audience:

