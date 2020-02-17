Event Management as a Service Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Event Management as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Event Management as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management software has a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.

The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.

The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289982-global-event-management-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Lanyon

Cvent

Etouches

Eventbrite

Eventzilla

Regpack

XING Events

Bizzabo

CadmiumCD

Certain

Dean Evans and Associates

Profit Systems

iRez Systems

KweekWeek

Lyyti

Member Solutions

PlanetReg

Planning Pod

RegPoint Solutions

ReServe Interactive

Ungerboeck Systems International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Individual Users

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289982-global-event-management-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Event Management as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Event Management as a Service

1.1 Event Management as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Event Management as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Event Management as a Service Market by Type

1.4 Event Management as a Service Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Event Management as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Event Management as a Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Lanyon

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Cvent

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Etouches

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Eventbrite

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Eventzilla

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Regpack

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 XING Events

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Bizzabo

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 CadmiumCD

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Certain

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Dean Evans and Associates

3.12 Profit Systems

……

4 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Event Management as a Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Event Management as a Service

5 United States Event Management as a Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Event Management as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Event Management as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Event Management as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com