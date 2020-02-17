Event Management as a Service Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Event Management as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Event Management as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management software has a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.
The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.
The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Lanyon
Cvent
Etouches
Eventbrite
Eventzilla
Regpack
XING Events
Bizzabo
CadmiumCD
Certain
Dean Evans and Associates
Profit Systems
iRez Systems
KweekWeek
Lyyti
Member Solutions
PlanetReg
Planning Pod
RegPoint Solutions
ReServe Interactive
Ungerboeck Systems International
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate Organizations
Public Organizations and NGOs
Individual Users
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Event Management as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Event Management as a Service
1.1 Event Management as a Service Market Overview
1.1.1 Event Management as a Service Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Event Management as a Service Market by Type
1.4 Event Management as a Service Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Event Management as a Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Event Management as a Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Lanyon
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Cvent
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Etouches
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Eventbrite
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Eventzilla
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Regpack
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 XING Events
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Bizzabo
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 CadmiumCD
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Certain
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Event Management as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Dean Evans and Associates
3.12 Profit Systems
……
4 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Event Management as a Service in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Event Management as a Service
5 United States Event Management as a Service Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Event Management as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Event Management as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Event Management as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…..
