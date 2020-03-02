EVA Foam Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 – 2028

EVA Foam Market Introduction

EVA foam, also known as ethylene vinyl acetate foam, is produced by blending the copolymers of ethylene and vinyl acetate. Some foam additives and catalysts are also added while producing EVA foams. EVA foams are produced using the molding process. The variations in the weight percentage of its copolymers and the amount of catalyst and foaming additives vary the hardness, density, resilience, color and other properties of EVA foams. The closed cell foam structure of EVA foam makes it water and moisture resistant. Also, EVA foams have effective buoyancy due their closed shell structure. Their excellent buoyancy and water and moisture resistance make them very useful in shipping and marine industries. Through the addition of rubber and other polymeric materials, the resilience and durability of EVA foams can be increased – making them better performing materials than rubber. Attributing to the light weight and durable nature of EVA foams, industries are using EVA foams for packaging. EVA plastic is a combination of foamed plastics and rubber blends, which are not hard plastic type. Low and moderate density EVA foams have natural elastic and flexible properties; however, despite these properties, they are softer than polyurethane foam, which makes them a good cushioning agent. Along with the above properties, EVA foams also have good insulating and resistance properties. Attributing to such distinguished properties of EVA foams, they find applications in various industries such as automotive, building and construction and medical.

EVA Foam Market: Dynamics

Growth of population and urbanization is leading to a rise of building and construction industries. The growing construction industry is leading to an increase in the consumption of EVA foams, which in turn drives the growth of the EVA foam market. The growing automotive industry is escalating the use of EVA foams as cushioning agents in automotive seating. Attributing to the constant research and development, EVA foams are finding vast applications in orthopedics such as ortho-prosthesis and orthopedic shoes. The growing medical field is leading to the progression of the EVA foams market. Besides the medical field, EVA foams also find applications in sports equipment, due to the cushioning properties of EVA foams, they are used as supporters or padding agents in different sports. Considering the medical advantage of EVA foams as orthopedic shoes and its waterproof nature, footwear industries are focusing on the production of EVA sole based footwear. Therefore, growing footwear consumption will boost the EVA foam’s market. Some of the foaming agents used in production EVA foam are carcinogenic, which might dip the EVA foam market. EVA foams show less efficacy against chemicals and their disposal is problematic. People tend to burn EVA foams due to the disposal problem, which leads to the emission of carcinogenic fumes. Such factors might act as restraining factors for the EVA foam market.

EVA Foam Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe holds a lion’s share in the automotive industry, which makes it a potential market zone for EVA foam. Growing construction and infrastructural development in regions such as Asia Pacific, Japan and MEA makes these regions prominent markets for EVA foams. In North America, with the resurgence of the construction industry in the last few years, the government has been making significant investments in residential schemes, owing to which this region can be considered as a budding market for EVA foam.

EVA Foam Market: Market Participants

Key participants identified in the global EVA Foam market include,

Foamtech Ltd.

Toray Plastics

Zotefoams

Trocellen

Primacel

Foam Creations

Carefoam

Armacell

Pop foam

