EV Traction Motor Market: Automakers Prefer EV Traction Motors with High Voltage Ratings

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, global demand of EV traction motor is estimated to exceed US$ 6,000 Mn in 2019, up from US$ 5,391.9 Mn in 2018. Sales of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, upheld by a host of technological features and claims of optimal performance, are likely to boost growth of EV traction motor market in 2019 and beyond. In addition, increasing regulations and norms put in place for effective emission controls are working in favor of hybrid and electric vehicles, paving lucrative avenues for growth of EV traction motor market.

The Fact.MR report on EV traction motor market talks offers an in-depth overview of the growth of EV traction motor market along with details of the value and volume projections over the forecast period. The report on EV traction market offers a segmental analysis, wherein all the segments are discussed in detail. Moreover, the report offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics, including trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges, which are responsible for shaping the growth of EV traction motor market.

As per the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global EV traction market is likely to witness robust growth, registering 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is also estimated to bring in US$ 14,924.0 million revenue by the end of 2026. Manufacturers are focusing on investing in the research and development of the advanced EV traction motor based on specific needs. Moreover, increasing adoption of the electric vehicles is also driving the growth of the EV traction motor market. Below are the few insights on how the global EV traction motor market will perform in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=336

With the growing need for propulsion and regenerative brakes, manufacturers in the automotive industry are shifting their focus on manufacturing electric vehicles. Government in various countries are further offering subsidies and incentives such as tax credits and exemptions to fuel adoption of the electric vehicles. Imposition of regulations regarding the increasing emission of air pollutants and greenhouse gases is further expected to rev up adoption of the electric vehicles in the global market. Increasing adoption of electronic vehicles will continue to impact adoption of the EV traction motor globally. Such factors are expected to impact growth of the global EV traction motor market during the forecast period.

Browse Full report with TOC:

https://www.factmr.com/report/336/ev-traction-motor-market

EV Traction Motor Market- Key Insights

EV traction motor registered growth at a CAGR of over 5% during 2012- 2016. The market growth is primarily driven by tough & strict emission-control regulations that have been put into place to safeguard environmental sustainability.

Sales of induction/asynchronous motors (IM) were valued at US$ 3,004.3 Mn in 2018, and will continue to tread on an ever-increasing path over the forecast period. The rugged physical structure coupled with operational safety makes an induction/asynchronous motor (IM) one of the widely employed EV traction motor types.

North America is likely to retain its position of the largest market with multiple opportunities for the market players from an investment-making standpoint. Owing to multiple governmental initiatives, such as provisions of incentivizing electric car owners, North America continues to be the most-attractive market. In addition, extended support by the U.S. Department of Energy vis-à-vis production of traction motors for power enhancement and cost reduction of electric vehicles is a key aspect upholding the regional market growth.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The report also offers a detailed profile of some of the leading players in the global market for EV traction motor such as ABB Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Magnetic Systems Technology, Parker-Hannifin Corp., SKF AB, Valeo SA, YASA Motors Ltd., ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, and Zytek Group Limited.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=336

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com