Europe will Continue to Spearhead the Global Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market

Demand for automotive exhaust muffler will remain sluggish due to lack of innovation and limited application base of the product. Nevertheless, absence of any reformative alternative makes it an important automotive component. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global automotive exhaust muffler market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies. With soaring demand for passenger cars in developing countries, automotive manufacturers face daunting task from pollution control board on noise pollution. Though automobile provides convenience apropos transportation, it comes with a huge cost to anthropology through making noise pollution.

The repercussions of exhaust noise and automotive engine emission on the natural environment has become a matter of concern for sustainable development. From an internal combustion engine, exhaust noise is one of the causations for cacophony produced by traffic. Meanwhile, automotive muffler which is aimed at attenuating noise level through meeting desired emissions and sound quality based on pollution regulatory control has become an essential facet of research and development.

Though the automotive exhaust mufflers can dissipate high frequency noise, it has its toll on engine performance by generating heavy back pressure. Manufacturers, hence, are vying to design an exhaust muffler that reduces sound without having its fallout on the performance. In recent years, numerical simulation has helped save costs and production time by decreasing physical testing and prototype building.

The life expectancy of an exhaust muffler is an invaluable functional requirement when dealing with absorptive silencers and hot exhaust gases found in performance vehicles. Reactive type mufflers with no absorptive material are known for durability and their performance does not decrease with time.

Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market: Overview

This report presents a thorough analysis on automotive exhaust muffler market which is underpinned by qualitative and quantitative assessment. Further, the report gives actionable insights on the drivers, trends, restraints, trends, opportunities, which have its considerable impact on the development of automotive exhaust muffler market. Moreover, the report throws light on segregation of the market to offer a coherent assessment of the automotive exhaust muffler.

The report elucidates exhaustive executive summary and market overview section. Furthermore, the report on automotive exhaust muffler market includes overview section which sheds light on Porters’ Five Force Analysis, trend analysis and value chain analysis. Essentially, Porters’ Five Force Analysis offers deep dive analysis on competitive landscape of the automotive exhaust muffler market. Additionally, the report on automotive exhaust muffler encompasses the market outlook along with attractiveness analysis, thereby providing deep dive analysis on the market. The report also delves into pricing analysis and market value projection to provide holistic view of the market. Moreover, the macroeconomic aspects also offers a holistic approach on inflation and deflation. The report also delves into the complex eco-system and risk mitigation to further elucidate the automotive exhaust muffler market.

The assessment of the report has been done on the basis of the primary research and secondary research. The primary source deals with authenticity and unbiased views of seasoned analyst, including surveys, interviews and analysis by experts. Furthermore, secondary sources encompasses Factiva, veracious paid source, trade journals and resourceful database. Eventually, the report is prepared with the assistance of absolute dollar opportunity analysis which have significant bearing on the growth of the automotive exhaust muffler market.

Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market: Competitive Landscape

A coherent analysis of competitive landscape of the automotive exhaust muffler market is undergirded by a thorough analysis of Porters’ Five Force Analysis giving insights on moves taken by competitors; report includes—portfolio of the product, financial overview, recent development, company overview, sales footprint and key differentiator.

Prominent players mentioned in the Fact.MR’s report include Peugeot S.A. (Faurecia SA), Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Benteler International AG, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Bosal Nederland B.V., and Eminox Limited.

