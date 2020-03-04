Europe will Continue to Spearhead the Global Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market

Fact.MR’s latest report projects that the global automotive exhaust muffler market will reach a valuation of around US$ 10,166.2 Mn by the end of 2022. Apart from its main function of reducing the noise emanated by the engine, automotive exhaust muffler can sometimes help in enhancing the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. The aforementioned factors are expected to play an important role in determining the future prospects of the market.

With soaring demand for passenger cars in developing countries, automotive manufacturers face daunting task from pollution control board on noise pollution. Though automobile provides convenience apropos transportation, it comes with a huge cost to anthropology through making noise pollution.

The repercussions of exhaust noise and automotive engine emission on the natural environment has become a matter of concern for sustainable development. From an internal combustion engine, exhaust noise is one of the causations for cacophony produced by traffic. Meanwhile, automotive muffler which is aimed at attenuating noise level through meeting desired emissions and sound quality based on pollution regulatory control has become an essential facet of research and development.

Though the automotive exhaust mufflers can dissipate high frequency noise, it has its toll on engine performance by generating heavy back pressure. Manufacturers, hence, are vying to design an exhaust muffler that reduces sound without having its fallout on the performance. In recent years, numerical simulation has helped save costs and production time by decreasing physical testing and prototype building.

The life expectancy of an exhaust muffler is an invaluable functional requirement when dealing with absorptive silencers and hot exhaust gases found in performance vehicles. Reactive type mufflers with no absorptive material are known for durability and their performance does not decrease with time.

Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market: Overview

This report presents a thorough analysis on automotive exhaust muffler market which is underpinned by qualitative and quantitative assessment. Further, the report gives actionable insights on the drivers, trends, restraints, trends, opportunities, which have its considerable impact on the development of automotive exhaust muffler market. Moreover, the report throws light on segregation of the market to offer a coherent assessment of the automotive exhaust muffler.

The report elucidates exhaustive executive summary and market overview section. Furthermore, the report on automotive exhaust muffler market includes overview section which sheds light on Porters’ Five Force Analysis, trend analysis and value chain analysis. Essentially, Porters’ Five Force Analysis offers deep dive analysis on competitive landscape of the automotive exhaust muffler market. Additionally, the report on automotive exhaust muffler encompasses the market outlook along with attractiveness analysis, thereby providing deep dive analysis on the market. The report also delves into pricing analysis and market value projection to provide holistic view of the market. Moreover, the macroeconomic aspects also offers a holistic approach on inflation and deflation. The report also delves into the complex eco-system and risk mitigation to further elucidate the automotive exhaust muffler market.

Global Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market: Key Projections

Europe to dominate the global market for automotive exhaust muffler over the forecast period. The region is projected to command for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue.

Presence of a well-established automotive industry in Europe will continue to propel the market for automotive exhaust muffler in the region.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to emerge as an attractive market for automotive exhaust muffler over 2022. The market in APEJ is projected to reflect a relatively faster CAGR as compared to other regions.

In APEJ, China will remain a key market for automotive exhaust muffler owing to the robust expansion of the automotive sector in the country.

On the basis of the product type, the center inlet segment will retain its top position over 2022. The segment currently accounts for more than 23% share of the global market in terms of revenue.

Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent players mentioned in the Fact.MR’s report include Peugeot S.A. (Faurecia SA), Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Benteler International AG, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Bosal Nederland B.V., and Eminox Limited.

