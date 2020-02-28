Europe to Dominate Lithotripsy Devices Market with Prevalence of Key Market Players

The Fact.MR report on lithotripsy devices market opines that the growing adoption of lithotripsy devices owing to their ability to treat all kinds of kidney stones with impressive success rates for ureteral stones without any considerable complications has been underpinning gains in lithotripsy devices market. Size of lithotripsy devices market has been evaluated for the historical period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2018-2026), and is offered in volume (tons) and value (US$ MN). The report also delivers a detailed analysis and forecast on main segments and the competitive landscape of lithotripsy devices market.

Lithotripsy is a medical procedure used for breaking stones in kidney and in other organs, such as liver or gallbladder. Generally, kidney stones exit the body through urination, however, the same is not possible in the case of large stones. In such cases, lithotripsy devices are used to disintegrate kidney or ureteric stones to allow passage through the urinary tract system with negligible discomfort to the patient.

Unique Growth Strategies Becoming Paramount

The robust competition in lithotripsy devices market is propelling lithotripsy devices manufacturers to adopt unique growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in lithotripsy devices market. To capitalize on the proliferating demand for lithotripsy devices, the leading players in lithotripsy devices market are increasingly inducing innovative features in lithotripsy devices, business expansion and collaborations and acquisitions in order to survive and gain the center stage in the marketplace. Furthermore, lithotripsy devices market players are focusing their efforts in the direction of manufacturing innovative lithotripsy devices to intensify their market position and reinforce product offerings.

The report offers a crisp overview of the lithotripsy devices market, which includes an introduction to the lithotripsy devices market in tandem with a definition of the target product – lithotripsy devices. A systematic breakdown of the lithotripsy devices market has been offered in this chapter, which implies scope of the research involved. Size of lithotripsy devices market has been studied in terms of volume (tons) and value (MN), and forecast on the lithotripsy devices market has been offered for the period between 2018 and 2026.

Adverse Effects Associated with Lithotripsy Dampening Market Development

Due to numerous risks associated with lithotripsy treatment, such as internal bleeding, lithotripsy devices’ manufacturers have been struggling to grow their sales. As treatment with lithotripsy devices can damage kidney due to blockage in urine flow caused by small stone particles, in tandem with other potential health complications, such as high blood pressure, several patients with kidney stones are opting for available viable substitutes to lithotripsy devices.

According to Fact.MR analysis of lithotripsy devices market, Europe is envisaged to dominate lithotripsy devices market and is projected to reach US$ 307.5 MN by the end of foreseeable period due to the presence of leading market players in the region. Europe will be closely trialed by Asia-Pacific excluding China (APEC) lithotripsy devices market. APEC lithotripsy devices market is likely to account for second largest value share in lithotripsy devices market due to increasing burden of chronic diseases in tandem with the developing healthcare infrastructure in the region, apart from the growing initiatives to promote adoption of lithotripsy devices.

Detailed profiling of leading players operating in lithotripsy devices market has been included in lithotripsy devices market report. Key players operating in lithotripsy devices market include, Siemens AG, Dornier MedTech, C.R. Bard, Inc., STORZ Medical, Lumenis, Olympus America, ms Westfalia, Elmed Medical Systems, MTS medical, Direx Group, Walz Elektronik, Medispec Ltd. GEMSS Co., Ltd., Inceler Medikal, Richard Wolf, EMS Electro Medical Systems, Allenger, Jena Med Tech GmbH, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Novamedtek, Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS, Beijing SODY Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Cook Medical, and Apex-MediTech.

