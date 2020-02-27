EUROPE PROTON THERAPY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Europe Proton Therapy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Europe Proton Therapy Market

The European proton therapy market almost tripled to US$ XX Million in 2016 from 2010 level. Proton therapy is currently being used in the Europe for solid tumors in the body particularly, brain, spine, prostate and stomach. European countries are planning a rapid increase in their proton beam therapy provision in the next few years; Germany, Italy, Sweden and France are all setting up new centers. The European proton therapy market is likely to grow with double digit CAGR during the period 2017 – 2022.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Europe Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1287008-europe-proton-therapy-market-actual-potential-patients-treated-list-of-proton

The 212 Page report with 114 Figures and 22 Tables has been analysed from 6 View Points

1. Europe Proton Therapy Actual & Potential Market Analysis (2010 – 2022)

2. Europe Proton Therapy Actual & Potential Candidate Analysis (2010 – 2022)

3. Europe Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis (2010 – 2022)

4. Europe Proton Therapy Candidate Share Analysis (2010 – 2022)

5. List of Proton Therapy Centers (Operational, Under Construction and Planned), Start of Treatment, Specifications, Total Number of Patients Treated – Center Wise Analysis

6. Proton Therapy Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) and Candidate Analysis, List of proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Total Patients Treated – 13 Country Analysis

1. Russia

2. Sweden

3. Germany

4. France

5. Italy

6. Poland

7. Czech Republic

8. Switzerland

9. United Kingdom

10. Netherlands

11. Austria

12. Belgium

13. Spain

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1287008-europe-proton-therapy-market-actual-potential-patients-treated-list-of-proton

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 Europe Proton Therapy Market – Actual and Potential Market

2.1.1 Europe – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2010 – 2022)

2.1.2 Europe – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2010 – 2022)

2.2 Europe Proton Therapy Patient Number – Actual and Potential

2.2.1 Europe – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast (2010 – 2022)

2.2.2 Europe – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast (2010 – 2022)

3. Europe Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis

3.1 Europe Proton Therapy Actual and Potential Market Share – By Country

3.1.1 Europe Actual Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)

3.1.2 Europe Potential Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)

3.2 Europe Proton Therapy Actual and Potential Candidate Share – Country Wise

3.2.1 Europe Actual Proton Therapy Candidate Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)

3.2.2 Europe Potential Proton Therapy Candidate Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)

4. Europe – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

5. Russia Proton Therapy Market Analysis

5.1 Russia Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2007 – 2022)

5.1.1 Russia – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

5.1.2 Russia – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

5.2 Russia Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2007 – 2022)

5.2.1 Russia – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

5.2.2 Russia – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

5.3 Russia – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

6. Russia – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

6.1 Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Physics, Moscow, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)

6.2 Gatchina Medicine Radiation Facility (PNPI), St. Petersburg, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)

6.3 Joint Institute for Nuclear Research 2, Dubna, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)

6.4 Joint Institute for Nuclear Research 1, Dubna, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (1996)

7. Sweden Proton Therapy Market Analysis

7.1 Sweden Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2008 – 2022)

7.1.1 Sweden – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

7.1.2 Sweden – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

7.2 Sweden Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2008 – 2022)

7.2.1 Sweden – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

7.2.2 Sweden – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

7.3 Sweden – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

8. Sweden – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

8.1 Skandion Kliniken, Uppsala, Sweden – Number of Patients Treated (2015)

8.2 Uppsala (1) Proton Therapy Center, Sweden – Number of Patients Treated (1976)

8.3 Uppsala (2) Proton Therapy Center, Sweden – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)

9. Germany Proton Therapy Market Analysis

9.1 Germany Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2009 – 2022)

9.1.1 Germany – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

9.1.2 Germany – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

9.2 Germany Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2009 – 2022)

9.2.1 Germany – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

9.2.2 Germany – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

9.3 Germany – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

10. Germany – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

10.1 Universitatklinikum Carl Gustav Carus, Dresden, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2014 – 2015)

10.2 Westdeutsches Protonentherapie zentrum Essen (WPE), Essen, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2013 – 2015)

10.3 Rinecker Proton Therapy Center, Munich, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2009 – 2015)

10.4 HMI Berlin, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)

10.5 Heidelberger Ionenstrahl-Therapiezentrum (HIT), Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2010 – 2015)

11. France Proton Therapy Market Analysis

11.1 France Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2010 – 2022)

11.1.1 France – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

11.1.2 France – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

11.2 France Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2010 – 2022)

11.2.1 France – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

11.2.2 France – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

11.3 France – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

12. France – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

12.1 Institut Curie, Île-de-France, France – Number of Patients Treated (2010 – 2015)

Continued………….

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1287008-europe-proton-therapy-market-actual-potential-patients-treated-list-of-proton

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com