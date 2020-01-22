Europe Peat Market Sees Promising Growth in 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Peat Market – Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Peat is also known as turf is a heterogeneous mixture made of incompletely decomposed plant remains, mainly sedges, grasses, reeds and mosses, formed when waterlogging and the exclusion of oxygen affect the natural processes of decay. It is a slow process, with the layer of peat increasing by an average rate calculated to be no more than 1mm (1/16in) depth per year. The peat land ecosystem is the most efficient carbon sink on the planet because peat land plants capture the CO2 which is naturally released from the peat.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the Europe Peat market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Peat market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the Europe Peat market by segmenting it in terms of product type (Sapric, Hemic and Fibric) and applications such as power generation, agriculture, freshwater aquaria, water filtration, heating, horticulture and more). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Peat in Europe.

The report provides the actual market size of Peat for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The Europe market size of Peat has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Thousand Metric Tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and key applications of Peat. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the Europe Peat market. The Europe Peat market is partially consolidated. Key players include Bord na Mona, Klassmann Dielmann, Vapo Oy, Oulun Energia, Neova Ab etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The Europe Peat market has been segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Sapric

Hemic

Fibric

By End-Use

Power Generation

Agriculture

Freshwater Aquaria

Water Filtration

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Ireland

Finland

Latvia

Lithuania

Estonia

Sweden

