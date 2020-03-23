Europe, Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Revenue to increase at 11.2% CAGR By 2023

Market research future published a half cooked research report on Europe, Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Biomaterial market. The Orthopedic Biomaterial market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 11.2% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Biomaterial has got a special attention orthopedic sector. Increasing number of orthopedic diseases and condition has boosted the market of orthopedic biomaterial. European orthopedic market is changing in a dramatical way. Increased investment, funds and government support has leaded the growth of the market. Beside this Growing Number of elderly people, technological advancements, wound healing applications and changing lifestyles fuel the growth of the market. Due to improper diet and exercise make a person more prone to orthopedic diseases or condition. Development of biomaterial for wound healing and tissue engineering has boosted orthopedic market of Europe. The factors responsible to hinder the market growth are High cost of treatment and increasing incident of failure of therapy.

Segments:

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is segmented on the basis of, by type of material which is Metals and Non-metals. Metals are further sub segmented into stainless steel, Titanium Alloy, Cobalt alloy and others. Non Metal is sub segmented into Ceramic (Alumina, Calcium Phosphate, Zirconium dioxide. Carbon and Other), Polymeric (Polymethylmethacrylate, Polyethylene, Silicone, Polyester and Other), Natural Biomaterials (Collagen, Chitin & Chitosan and Other) and Others.

On the Basis of application the market is segmented into Joint Replacement, fracture Fixation Devices, Tissue Fixation, Spine implants, Viscosupplementation and Other. Joint replacement is sub segmented into Hip replacement, Knee replacement, Shoulder and elbow replacement and other. Tissue fixation is sub segmented into interference screws, suture anchors and others. Spine implants is further sub segmented into spine fusion, other. Fracture Fixation Devices are sub segmented into Screws, Plates for Bones, Rods and other.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, Europe, Middle East and Africa orthopedic biomaterial market is dominated by Europe. Germany and UK are the major contributor for the market. Due to introduction of new types of biomaterial has increased the market of Germany dramatically. Due to increasing incident of orthopedic disorders and accidents the market is continuously growing. Increasing incident of Osteoporosis in Europe helped in increasing the market. It was estimated that in Europe ~ 30 million of people are suffering from Osteoporosis. Autologous chondrocyte implantation is widely used treatment in Europe.

Many different biomaterial are available for the treatment but being expensive many people are not able to afford it. That the reason many investors are investing in research and development of different types of product.

The rising demand for the market has attracted number of companies. Some of the major players in orthopedic biomaterial market are: Materion Corporation (US), S&V Technologies (Germany), Rayner (UK), InVision Biomedical (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Covestro (Germany), Invibio Ltd. (U.K.), Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Special Metals, Inc. (US), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), CeramTec (Germany), Ceradyne (US), Heraeus Medical Components (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Ticona GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Osteotech, Inc. (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany) and many more.

