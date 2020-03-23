Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare HR Software Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Healthcare HR Software Market Research Report, Type (Recruiting, Saas, Workforce Management), Organization Size (Medium Businesses, Large Enterprise), Deployment (On Premise, Web Based) End Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospital) – Europe, Middle East & Africa Forecast till 2023
Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare HR Software Market Scenario:
The global healthcare HR software market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
Key players for Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare HR Software Market
Paychex Inc. (U.S.), Paycom. (United States), SumTotal Systems, LLC. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.), PeopleAdmin, Inc. (U.S), CoreHR (Europe), Kenexa Corporation (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), SAP SuccessFactors. (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.) and others.
Intended Audience
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Biotechnological institutes
- Government and Private Laboratories
- Research and Development (R&D) Companies
- Medical Research Laboratories
- Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare HR Software Market Segmentation
The European and Middle East & Africa for healthcare HR software market is segmented on the basis of type, organisation size, and end users.
On the basis of types, the market is segmented into Recruiting, Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Core-HR, Workforce Management and others. The recruiting segment, by type, is sub-segmented into applicant tracking, screening and background check, and others. Similarly, the workforce management segment is sub- segmented into online time keeping, time clock, and others.
On the basis of organisation size, the market is segmented into medium businesses, large enterprises, small business, and others.
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industries, hospital and clinics, laboratories, and others.
Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare HR Software Market Regional Analysis
