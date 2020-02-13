Europe Is Expected to Be the Dominating Region in the Global Luxury Boxes Market throughout the Forecast

According to Transparency Market Research’s recent market report titled “Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2027”, worldwide growth of luxury cosmetics industry is projected to drive the growth of the luxury boxes market, during the forecast period.

Worldwide Beauty & Personal Care Market Growth is Drives Luxury Boxes Market

The aesthetic appeal of luxury boxes in the packaging of cosmetic products is relatively high as compared to other packaging formats. As stated by L’Oréal S.A., 2017 Annual Report, the global beauty products market was valued at around US$ 228.31 Billion in 2017. North America and the Asia Pacific are the key markets for beauty and personal care industry and accounted for near about 62% of the global market share.

In 2017, the global leaders in beauty & personal care products, L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder, and Shiseido and Coty, together collected near about US$ 90 Bn of revenue. The luxury cosmetics market is continuously evolving and has seen a high demand in the last few years, owing to increased disposable income of an average consumer. These global leaders have strong influence on the global luxury boxes market in present market scenario.

Personalised Luxury Boxes for Confectionery Packaging

Confectionery manufacturers and marketers are offering personalised luxury boxes to customers to fulfil their gifting needs. Chocolate gifting luxury boxes with custom messages are trending in the market. Many confectionery shops and delivery services provide the option of printing images or photos on luxury boxes to delight their customers.

Smart & Connected Luxury Boxes trending in the Luxury Boxes Market

The adoption of connected packaging to reach customers from a digital marketing perspectives has created a great innovation opportunity for key players of luxury boxes market. The luxury boxes with NFC-enabled (Near Field Technology) and RFID tags (radio-frequency identification) are expected to be next door intelligent packaging formats, due to anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft prevention.

The adoption of unique shapes and sizes of luxury boxes, along with typography and glossy or matte printing on the luxury boxes for packaging of alcoholic beverages is trending in the global market.

Electronics Industry is projected to boost the Demand for Luxury Boxes

In order to attract and delight customers throughout the shopping experience and ensure superior product quality, electronics brands are adopting luxury boxes for packaging. Mobile companies are adopting luxury boxes enabled with high-security tamper evident and durable packaging. The packaging of apparels in luxury boxes have created a new horizon for the growth of luxury boxes market.

Global Luxury Boxes Market Volume is projected to Expand 1.4X from 2018 to 2027

In the global luxury boxes market report, manufacturers with high production volumes from different geographical regions are profiled. The overview, competing strategies, product lines, company revenue, and segmental share of key players in the luxury boxes market are evaluated in the competitive landscape. The key manufacturers operating in the global luxury boxes market include WestRock Company, Sunrise Packaging Incorporated, Stora Enso Oyj, Stevenage packaging limited, Solutia Italia Srl, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Robinson Plc, Mondi Group, Metsä Board Oyj, McLaren Packaging Limited, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., KARL KNAUER KG, International Paper Company, HH Deluxe Packaging, Groupe VERPACK, DS Smith Plc, Diamond Packaging Corp, and Coveris Holdings S.A.

Developments in the Global Luxury Boxes Market