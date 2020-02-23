Europe Dental Software Market To Touch $861.2 Mn by Top Players Demand Predictions up to 2023

The Europe Dental Software market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. The demand for dental software is dignified by improving process quality, patient satisfaction and speeding up the process for the treatments provided by dental organizations, and dental institutes. The growing availability of electronic data offers practitioners increased opportunities for reusing clinical data for research and quality improvement.

Considering the scenario of the Europe Dental Software market, the total market was US$ 488.6 million in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 861.0 million by 2023.

Europe Dental Software Market – Overview

In 2016, Germany accounted for the largest market in Europe Dental Software market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, in Europe 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults and up to 40% of older people (65–74 years) are suffering from severe periodontal disease. Thus, presence of large population suffering from dental problems and continuously growing aging population has boosted the growth of the market.

Furthermore, Europe government is continuously encouraging the manufacturers for research & development. They have minimize the barriers for the entry in the market and thus become one of the most open market in the world.

To Get Free Sample Copy visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3263

Key Players for Global Europe Dental Software Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Europe Dental Software Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in this market are: Carestream Health, Inc (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Elite Computer Italia (OrisLine Group) (italy), Henry Schein, Inc (US), KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), PLANMECA OY (Finland)

Europe Dental Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Key strategic approaches undertaken by the major players in the market are merger, acquisition, partnership, collaborations, new product launches. This strategies determine the growth of the companies, thus strengthening their position in the market. Other strategies are geographical expansion, help the key players to enhance their geographical presence, and serve customers across the globe.

Dentsply Sirona

Established in 1899 and headquartered in United States, Dentsply Sirona is one of the global leaders in manufacturing professional dental products and technologies, helping dental professionals to provide quality and efficient dental care. The products and solutions manufactured by the company embrace leading platforms and positions across consumables, technology, equipment, and specialty solutions.

KaVo Dental GmbH:

March, 2015: KaVo Dental GmbH successfully launched MASTERsurg surgical unit and the SURGmatic instruments into the market. KaVo MASTERsurg makes it real a customizable surgical unit which fulfils the dentists’ and dental surgeons’ individual requirements and the new INTRA LUX S600 LED, one of the lightest and smallest surgical motors in the world. This new product makes KaVo a main player in the dental surgery field.

Segments for Global Europe Dental Software Market

Europe Dental Software Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Practice Management Software, Patient Communication Software, Treatment Planning Software, Patient Education Software, and Dental Imaging Software. Patient management segment was holding largest market share. On the basis of application, it is segmented into Clinical Application, Administrative. Clinical application segment is dominating The European dental software market by application. On the basis of deployment, it is segmented into On-Premise Model, and Web-Based/ Cloud-Based Model. On-premise model is leading in this segment. On the basis of End User it is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Academics & Research Institutes. Hospitals and clinics was holding largest market share in 2016.

Regional Analysis for Global Europe Dental Software Market

Considering the scenario of Europe Dental Software market, Germany was holding largest market share of 20.6% in 2016 and is expected to reach 165.9 million by 2023. France is second largest country in Europe Dental Software market. UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2017-2023. On the other hand. Eastern Europe Dental Software market is growing significantly and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

To Browse Complete Report visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-dental-software-industry-3263

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3263

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312