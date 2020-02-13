Europe CGM Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Europe CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population, & Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports.

Europe CGM Market is expected to surpass US$ 800 Million by the end of year 2024. Good healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure and awareness of patients regarding CGM technology in Europe will further accelerate the market of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device are comparatively new innovation in diabetes management. The conventional technique that permit users for one time check of glucose levels, but the CGM systems manage, monitor and inform the user if the glucose level nears current levels. The CGM system measures glucose from the tissues as compared to manual testing of blood by a finger-stick glucose meter assists in identifying glucose levels for a longer span of time.

Generally people who suffer from diabetes develop poor habits over the years which gradually seem hard to break. Using CGM systems that assist to control the desired glucose level by well awareness and understanding of food intake and blood glucose trends after eating specific foods.

Germany & France CGM Market will remain a dominant force in European Region

According to this market research report Germany & France is expected to be a dominant force in Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market. The adoption of CGM device is comparatively faster in Sweden compared to other European region. As per many diabetes experts, CGM is the compatible device for effective diabetes management for people having severe complications (hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia) in day to day life.

European Countries Reimbursement Policies on CGM Device

This report provides complete assessment of CGM reimbursement for specific countries that includes: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Switzerland and Netherlands. Many countries provide CGM reimbursement to pediatric, gestational diabetes and type 1 diabetes patients only. It is anticipated that continuous glucose monitoring systems will be widely accessible to all diabetes patients whether it type 1 or type 2.

Renub Research latest study “Europe CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter) Market, Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population, & Forecast” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Europe CGM Market. This report studies the Continuous Glucose

Monitoring (CGM) market from 3 view points:

CGM Market

CGM Users

CGM Reimbursements Policy

Countries Covered

Germany

France

Netherlands

Switzerland

Sweden

United Kingdom

Scope of the Report

CGM Market & Forecast: We have defined CGM market of 6 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2017 and Forecast from 2018 to 2024.

CGM Users & Forecast: We have defined CGM number of Users of 6 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2017 and Forecast from 2018 to 2024.

Reimbursement Policy: Report provides Reimbursement Policy on CGM for 6 countries individually along with global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) reimbursement model.

Diabetes Population: Report covers 6 Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Population Numbers and Forecast.

Growth Factors for CGM: This topic studies the factor which is helping the CGM industry to grow.

Challenges for CGM: This industry shows the problems being faced by the CGM technology.

