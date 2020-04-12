In this report, the Europe CBD Hemp Oil Market Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Europe CBD Hemp Oil Market Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/europe-cbd-hemp-oil-market-report-2018



This report studies the CBD Hemp Oil market status and outlook of Europe and major countries, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in Europe and major countries, and splits the CBD Hemp Oil market by product type and applications/end industries.

There are many varietals of Cannabis sativa, all of which have different amounts of THC and CBD. Cannabis sativa varietals that have more than 0.3 percent THC are commonly referred to as marijuana. Hemp is any varietal of Cannabis sativa that contains less than 0.3 percent THC. CBD hemp oil is mainly extracted from industrial hemp with less than 0.3 percent THC.

The hemp industry has been growing immensely in recent years globally. Europe also experiences fast growth since many new companies entering the industry. Many producers of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly.

France, Estonia, Netherlands, Italy are the key industry hemp planting areas in Europe. As for the consumption of CBD hemp oil, Netherlands is the largest consumer and held 40.83% share in 2018. Other regions also keep fast growth. The European CBD hemp oil market surged from 12.41 million USD in 2013 to 45.43 million USD in 2018.

The major players in Europe market include

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

BAFA Gmbh

Protect Pharma Rakitovica

Biobloom Hemp

Deep Nature Project

Harmony

DragonflyCBD

MH medical hemp GmbH

Celtic Wind

Elixinol

HemPoland

Opencrop GmbH

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of CBD Hemp Oil in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

Germany

Netherlands

Austria

United Kingdom & Ireland

Other

On the basis of product type segmentation, the CBD Hemp Oil market is primarily split into

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis on the industry segmentation, this report covers

CBD Nutraceutical

CBD Food

CBD Cosmetics

CBD Medical

Others

On the basis on the channel segmentation, this report covers

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/europe-cbd-hemp-oil-market-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com