In this report, the Europe CBD Hemp Oil Market Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Europe CBD Hemp Oil Market Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the CBD Hemp Oil market status and outlook of Europe and major countries, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in Europe and major countries, and splits the CBD Hemp Oil market by product type and applications/end industries.
There are many varietals of Cannabis sativa, all of which have different amounts of THC and CBD. Cannabis sativa varietals that have more than 0.3 percent THC are commonly referred to as marijuana. Hemp is any varietal of Cannabis sativa that contains less than 0.3 percent THC. CBD hemp oil is mainly extracted from industrial hemp with less than 0.3 percent THC.
The hemp industry has been growing immensely in recent years globally. Europe also experiences fast growth since many new companies entering the industry. Many producers of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly.
France, Estonia, Netherlands, Italy are the key industry hemp planting areas in Europe. As for the consumption of CBD hemp oil, Netherlands is the largest consumer and held 40.83% share in 2018. Other regions also keep fast growth. The European CBD hemp oil market surged from 12.41 million USD in 2013 to 45.43 million USD in 2018.
The major players in Europe market include
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
BAFA Gmbh
Protect Pharma Rakitovica
Biobloom Hemp
Deep Nature Project
Harmony
DragonflyCBD
MH medical hemp GmbH
Celtic Wind
Elixinol
HemPoland
Opencrop GmbH
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of CBD Hemp Oil in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
Germany
Netherlands
Austria
United Kingdom & Ireland
Other
On the basis of product type segmentation, the CBD Hemp Oil market is primarily split into
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
On the basis on the industry segmentation, this report covers
CBD Nutraceutical
CBD Food
CBD Cosmetics
CBD Medical
Others
On the basis on the channel segmentation, this report covers
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
