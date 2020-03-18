Europe Artificial Tears Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Europe Artificial Tears Industry

The market is growing impressively due to rise in prevalence rate of Kerato Conjunctivitis Sicca, generally known as Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). It is the most often multi-factorial disease of the ocular surface with tears causing discomfort, visual disturbance, and tear film instability with potential damage to the ocular surface. Digital transformation in the recent years, which has enabled all the tasks on diverse platforms such as laptops and smartphones has been a major motivator in the growth of artificial tears market. The prolonged exposure to these device screens is the main factor for increasing rate of ocular diseases. Additionally, significant increase in correctional surgeries and rise in usage of contact lenses have affected the market in a positive manner. The prevalence of dry eye generally increases with age, standing at 9% in patients over the age of 40 and rising to 15% in people aged more than 65. This population is more vulnerable to this disease.

However, artificial tears solutions hold some side-effects such as red eyes, irritation, vision changes, eye pain and other allergic reactions. This is somehow hindering the market growth. The solution is applicable to short term only, which makes it less suitable for certain applications and the new effective treatments for DES are some restraints that can affect the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the new products such as preservative free artificial tears are some market opportunities, which are expected to be widely accepted by individuals during the forecast period.

Key companies included in the report are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Akorn, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bausch and Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, NicOx Inc., Novagali Pharma S.A., Novamedica LLC, Novartis International AG, Ocusoft Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Similasan Corp., URSAPHARM Arzeinmittel GmbH, WUHAN Yuanda and so on. The companies in the artificial tears market are constantly focusing on product launches covering a wide range of users, R&Ds, partnerships, M&As, and technological advancements. The report also includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, predictive analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and company profiling of the market.

Market Segmentation

Europe artificial tears market is segmented on the basis of application, type of artificial tears and delivery approach used. Europe artificial tears market by application has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the globe. The significant rise in contact lenses usage as well as more number of correctional eye surgeries are some of the major drivers that are contributing significantly to the large revenue. Europe artificial tears market is segmented on the basis of three major categories;

Europe Artificial Tears Market Research and Analysis, By Type

Europe Artificial Tears Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Europe Artificial Tears Market Research and Analysis, By Delivery Method

The Report covers

Comprehensive research methodology of European Artificial Tears Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with current market recommendations & key analysts insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the European Artificial Tears Market.

Insights about market determinants, which are stimulating the European Artificial Tears Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

