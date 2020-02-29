Eugenol Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2017-2026

Eugenol is being viewed as an effective therapeutic tool, which can be incorporated in various food products and herbal medicines to contend considerable metabolic disorders. On account of its significant antimicrobial properties, eugenol seeks application in inhibiting growth of the microbial populations in several food products.

According to Fact.MR’s recent research report, the global eugenol market is projected to reflect an impressive 6.0% CAGR, in terms of value, over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. More than 37,000 tons of eugenol are anticipated to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Eugenol to Seek Significant Adoption as Potential Chemotherapeutic Agent

Predominantly sought in spices including basil, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, eugenol comprises potent anti-stress and neuro-protective properties. In light of these properties, eugenol hold potential of inhibiting transmission in sciatic nerves, and improving neuronal complications. In addition, novel strategies implemented in cancer prevention have initiated utilization of eugenol as one of the potential chemotherapeutic agent. Synergistic effect of eugenol combined with chemo-preventive drugs significantly help in reducing drug toxicity in normal cells, meanwhile augmenting cytotoxicity of synthetic agents. Inhibitory action of eugenol & iso-eugenol have been suggested against melanoma cell lines, as it induces apoptosis and leads to cell cycle arrest, thereby curtailing cell proliferation in cancer patients.

Among various strategies employed for combating diabetes, diet remains radical in keeping blood-sugar level balanced. Researchers have inclined their preference toward diet-based regime for treating various metabolic disorders. Hyper-glycosylation of bioactive molecules have been associated with metabolic pathways and elimination of pathologies. Eugenol is considered to be a key bioactive molecule, which is present is spices and has anti-diabetic potential. This has further resulted into robust adoption of eugenol and its derivatives in diet plans of diabetic patients, whose number is witnessing a significant surge worldwide.

APEJ to Remain Dominant in Global Eugenol Market

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is slated to remain dominant in the global eugenol market. Dominance of APEJ in the market can be mainly attributed to surging prevalence of ailments such as diabetes, and cancer. In addition, the region exhibits a significant surge in geriatric population, which is highly prone to these diseases. North America is also expected to remain a remunerative region for the eugenol market, on the back of its technological and economic vigour.

Revenues from end-use of eugenol in personal care products is forecast to record the fastest expansion through 2026. Numerous unapproved OTC products exist in the market with eugenol as an integral compound for preventing and treating toothache. In addition, eugenol is commonly employed in dental procedures along with zinc oxide for cementation of temporary prostheses.

Cloves will continue to be sought-after among sources of eugenol. Revenues from eugenol sourced from cloves are likely to remain significantly larger than those sourced from cinnamon, nutmeg, and basil combined. Based on application, base ingredient and perfumes, flavorings, & essential oils, are expected to endure as largest revenue contributors to the market.

Competition Tracking

Eugenol derivatives have unlocked a whole new opportunity in the field of pharmacology, kindling interests of leading market players on this compound. These players are making R&D investments for coming up with specifications for identifying dosage of eugenol required for functional applications, and exploring hidden potentials of eugenol in improving human health. Key players that Fact.MR’s report expects to drive growth of the global eugenol market include Van Aroma, Nile Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, Nusaroma Indonesia Essential Oil, Berjé, CV. Indaroma, Extrasynthese, Penta Manufacturing Company, Vigon International, and Boc Sciences.

