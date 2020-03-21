Eubiotics Market Overview, Industry News, Development Opportunities & Challenges – 2019-2023

Market Definition:

Eubiotics are extensively used in the animal feed industry for improving the quality of animal nutrition. It plays a significant role in improving gut health as well as immunity of livestock. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study reveals that the global Eubiotics Market is anticipated to scale a steady but constant CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. An upsurge in demand for digestive simulants for balancing micro-flora in the gastrointestinal tract is likely to drive market growth in the years to come.

The growth of the meat industry is expected to boost the growth pattern of the eubiotics market over the next couple of years. The consumers are getting increasingly aware of the diseases found in farm animals such as swine flu, bird flu, etc. which is motivating the demand for eubiotics in the poultry industry. In addition, the ban imposed on antibiotics in the animal feed industry has paved the way for the adoption of eubiotics as an alternative. This, in turn, is likely to catalyze the growth of the eubiotics market in the nearby future.

Competitive Dashboard:

The major players in the global eubiotics market expected to contribute significantly towards growth are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Chr Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Behn Meyer Holding AG (Germany).

Industry News:

In April 2019, a global ingredient manufacturer, Kemin Industries, Aleta™ beta glucan at a seminar to over 60 veterinary specialists in Rome prior to the 6th Intestinal Health Scientific Interest Group’s (IHSIG) Conference.

In September 2018, Novozymes A/S, a global biotechnology company, has partnered with DSM,a specialist in nutrition, health & sustainable living, for the launch of the first enzyme, Balancius, that improves gut functionality for broiler chickens.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global eubiotics market has been segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, and others. Among these, the probiotics segment is expected to exhibit a steeper growth curve attributable to the ban on antibiotics in animal feed.

By form, the eubiotics market has been bifurcated into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is poised to dictate the growth pattern over the assessment period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the easy solubility of liquid eubiotics in animal feed.

By function, the global eubiotics market has been segmented into gut & digestive health, general health & wellness, immunity, and others. Among these, the gut & digestive health segment is leading the growth pace of the market. It is anticipated to thrive substantially and witness an upsurge in demand as it provides micro-floral support to the animals.

By livestock, the eubiotics market has been segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic, and others. Eubiotics are extensively used in poultry for increasing the growth rate of birds. Thus, the poultry segment is expected to secure the dominant position across the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The study of the Eubiotics Market, based on region, encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to dominate the future trajectory of the market over the assessment period. The increasing awareness about animal health is prognosticated to drive the expansion of the eubiotics market in the region in the forthcoming years. Germany and France are anticipated to emerge as the most promising country-level markets in the region towards the end of the forecast period. North America is also projected to scale a decent growth pace owing to the ban exercised on the use of antibiotics for animals.