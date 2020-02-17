Ethylene Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Consumption & Demand Analysis For Major Players: DowDupont Inc., BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company & Formosa Plastics Corporation

The major trend being witnessed in the global ethylene market is the increasing investments aimed at boosting the production capacity for the gas. Owing to the large-scale application of ethane gas in various industries, many companies engaged in its production are working toward expanding their production capacities.

Ethylene is a colorless flammable gas with a musky odor. It is the simplest alkene and unsaturated hydrocarbon after acetylene. It is extensively used in agriculture as a plant hormone to ripen fruits. It is also used in the chemical industry to produce ethyl benzene, polyethylene, ethylene dichloride, and ethylene oxide.

On the basis of application, the ethylene market is categorized into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and petrochemical intermediates. HDPE, which is mainly used for the production of plastics, accounted for a significant share in the market during the historical period.

Some of the major players operating in the global ethylene market are DowDupont Inc., BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS Group, Sasol Limited, Shell Chemical LP, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., National Petrochemical Company, and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

