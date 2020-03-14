Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2029

Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is a biofuel commonly known as ETBE and is a clear colorless liquid or pale yellow liquid. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is generally used as an oxygenate additive during the production gasoline from crude oil. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is logistically and technically less challenging and provides greater air quality than ethanol. Commercially ethyl tertiary butyl ether is manufactured by acid etherification of isobutylene with ethanol, an ion-exchange resin is used as a catalyst. Fixed bed reactors or circulation reactors are suitable for the production of ethyl tertiary butyl ether. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is used as an octane boosters to replace carcinogenic and toxic compounds such as lead. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether has characteristic properties such as high octane number, low vapor pressure and low boiling point which makes it a multipurpose gasoline blending component for the refiners by satisfying both the needs of incorporating bio component and octane rating. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether makes it easy for petroleum companies to fine-tune with the changing gasoline market by adding it for upgrading naphtha to gasoline or for upgrading lower octane gasoline grades to higher ones while satisfying the increasingly inflexible environmental regulations. These unique blending properties coupled with ethyl tertiary butyl ether’s oxygen content makes it easy for petroleum companies to manufacture cleaner burning renewable gasoline that reduces the vehicle emissions that are the pioneers to ozone and particulate matter in the atmosphere. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is also being used to increase the yield methyl metha acrylate. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is highly soluble in water and less biodegradable as compared to petroleum hydrocarbons.

Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for clean fuels with high combustion efficiency and with lower emission rates is the prime factor responsible for propelling the growth of ethyl tertiary butyl ether market. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is a prominent replacement or alternative for anti-knock additives like tetra ethyl lead and other alky lead additives as an octane booster. Increasing demand for unleaded fuel is driving factor for the growth ethyl tertiary butyl ether market. Use of alkyl lead compounds as octane booster increases vehicle emissions along with lead exposure, owing to the rising environmental concern has led to shifting trend towards the use of ethyl tertiary butyl ether. Also, growth of chemicals, petrochemicals and pharmaceutical industries will positively influence the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market. Shifting trends towards the utilization and adoption of battery technology will negatively impact the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market. Also the growing concern regarding to the risk to the aquatic ecosystem and water reserves from the disposal of ethyl tertiary butyl ether might hamper the market growth.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9592

Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Segmentation

The global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market can be segmented on the basis of grade, fuel type and end use industry:

The global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market is segmented on the basis of grade:

Low purity grade (<99%)

High purity grade (≥99%)

The global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market is segmented on the basis of fuel type:

Petrol

Diesel

Bio-Gasoline

The global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market is segmented on the basis of end use industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the prominent market for ethyl tertiary butyl ether, owing to the increasing gasoline production in countries such as China along with increasing vehicle fleet size. In regions such Europe and North America there has been an increase in regulations and mandates regarding to gasoline fuels, owing to which there is rising demand for cleaner fuels, due to which the regions can be considered as a promising market for use of ethyl tertiary butyl ether. Latin America along with Middle East & Africa will collectively make potential market for ethyl tertiary butyl ether owing to the rising demand for unleaded fuel.

Download Market Shares of Leading Players @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9592

Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market are:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Total S.A., Repsol S.A., Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Braskem, Neste, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, PKN ORLEN, Cosmo Oil, PCK Raffinerie GmbH, and Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U., (CEPSA) among others.