Ethyl Benzene Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Ethyl Benzene Market 2019

Ethylbenzene is an organic compound with the formula C6H5CH2CH3. It is a highly flammable, colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of gasoline. This monocyclic aromatic hydrocarbon is important in the petrochemical industry as an intermediate in the production of styrene, the precursor to polystyrene, a common plastic material.

The global Ethyl Benzene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ethyl Benzene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethyl Benzene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LyondellBasell Industries

Shell Nederland Chemie BV

BASF SE

NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co

Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited

Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte

Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp

Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethylene

Benzene

Segment by Application

Plastic

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Agriculture

Rubber

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Ethyl Benzene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethyl Benzene

1.2 Ethyl Benzene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethyl Benzene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ethylene

1.2.3 Benzene

1.3 Ethyl Benzene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ethyl Benzene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Rubber

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Ethyl Benzene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ethyl Benzene Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Ethyl Benzene Market Size

1.5.1 Global Ethyl Benzene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ethyl Benzene Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethyl Benzene Business

7.1 LyondellBasell Industries

7.1.1 LyondellBasell Industries Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 LyondellBasell Industries Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Shell Nederland Chemie BV

7.2.1 Shell Nederland Chemie BV Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Shell Nederland Chemie BV Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 BASF SE Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF SE Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

7.4.1 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co

7.5.1 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited

7.6.1 Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte

7.7.1 Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp

7.8.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp Ethyl Benzene Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ethyl Benzene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp Ethyl Benzene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

