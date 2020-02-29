Ethyl Acrylate Market Emerging Opportunities in Market with Current Trends Analysis

Adoption of ethyl acrylate has bore the brunt of controversies regarding health issues associated to its exposure, including headache, convulsions, drowsiness, lethargy, gastrointestinal, and respiratory irritation. But, with studies evolving with respect to essentiality of ethyl acrylate and with some positive effects it induces in the target applications, adoption rate of ethyl acrylate is increasing, yet at a steady rate. Used in manufacturing water-based adhesives and latex paints, demand for ethyl acrylate has been witnessing a notable rise. Ethyl acrylate is also used in case of textile as well as paper coatings, which is further adding to its overall demand.

Ethyl acrylate has been long famed for its use in manufacturing acrylic fibers. Moreover, high solubility of ethyl acrylate in alcohols, ethers, and other common organic solvents is boosting its popularity by a considerable margin. Use of ethyl acrylate in emulsion-based polymers is one of the predominant reasons pushing the demand for ethyl acrylate. The demand for ethyl acrylate is increasing across a wide-range of end use industries, including leather, paints, plastics, paper, packaging, and textiles, is adding to its overall demand trajectory. Use of ethyl acrylate in the form of a coating in case of household items, ranging from magazines to envelope adhesives, is also triggering its adoption rate.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1052

Ethyl acrylate is the ethyl ester of the parent acrylic acid. Ethyl acrylate finds wide applications in the homo-polymers and chemicals industry. Ethyl acrylate exhibits good water and sunlight resistance coupled with excellent weathering and low temperature flexibility. Being too volatile, ethyl acrylate reacts easily with many organic and inorganic compounds. Ethyl acrylate is colorless and is not soluble in water. However, it is readily soluble in organic solvents such as alcohols.

Excess exposure to ethyl acrylate may cause drowsiness, headache and nausea. Along with being highly toxic, ethyl acrylate causes irritation to skin, eyes and respiratory tracks. Ethyl acrylate is a carcinogen and might prove to be fatal under prolonged exposure. Being too volatile, ethyl acrylate reacts easily with many organic and inorganic compounds. Ethyl acrylate is colorless and has low solubility in water. However, it is readily soluble in organic solvents such as alcohols.

Ethyl acrylate is used in production of co-polymers like acrylic acid and its salts, amides, esters, acrylonitrile, methacrylate, vinyl acetate, vinylidene chloride, vinyl chloride, styrene, butadiene, maleates and other unsaturated polyesters. Polymers such as rubbers, denture materials, plastics and resins require ethyl acrylate as one of the raw materials. Manufacturers around the world use ethyl acrylate to produce resins which are further used to manufacture coatings, paints or latex products.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1052

Market Dynamics:

Owing to its wide applications in the paints and coatings segment, ethyl acrylate market is largely dependent on the growth of the construction and infrastructure sector. Ethyl acrylate is in a stable demand from the pharmaceutical sector due to its use as a reagent in various pharmaceutical intermediates. The feasible properties and a high demand from the end user industries are the key factors in the growth of the global market of ethyl acrylate.

Acrylic acid is a vital raw material in the production of ethyl acrylate and propylene is widely used for the commercial manufacture of acrylic acid. Any advancement in the global prices of propylene adversely affect the cost of acrylic acid and its derivatives, particularly ethyl acrylate. Also, since ethyl acrylate is highly toxic, several environmental regulations limit its growth. Health and safety organizations such as the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, OSHA, NIOSH and ACGIH have termed ethyl acrylate as a “Carcinogen with extreme caution” and advice to reduce its human exposure to the lowest level possible. Economical and safety concerns tend to overshadow the numerous advantages of ethyl acrylate.

Many of the key market players of ethyl acrylate are observed to adopt an expansion strategy to maintain a steady supply for the growing demands. For instance, in 2017, Arkema S.A. invested $90 million in its acrylic acid production units on Clear Lakes, Texas upgrading the total capacity to 270 kt/year.

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific dominates the global ethyl acrylate market. Owing to the growth of the construction and infrastructure business in regions like Asia Pacific and North America, the demand from these regions will experience a stable growth. In terms of applications, it is predicted that the adhesives and sealants will undergo the fastest growth with Asia Pacific region leading the global market.

List of Key Participants:

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Sasol Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals

BASF SE

SIBUR

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1052/S

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/1052/ethyl-acrylate-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/