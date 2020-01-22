Ethoxyquin Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2025

The demand for ethoxyquin is also experiencing a considerable rise due to the increasing need for efficient preservation for demand for poultry and fish meals is influencing the, thereby increasing the demand for ethoxyquin, globally. Going forward, the rise in the food trade is likely to boost the worldwide market for ethoxyquin in the near future. However, the toxicity of ethoxyquin, implementation of stringent regulations, and the complications in practicing antioxidants may hamper the growth of this market in the years to come.

The global market for ethoxyquin has been witnessing a significant upsurge in its size and valuation, thanks to the increased pet adoption across the world. Since ethoxyquin, as a preservative, is highly efficient in slowing down the oxidation of carotene, xanthophyll, and vitamin A and vitamin E in pet food products, to ensure long shelf-life, its demand is rising substantially with the augmenting need for pet food products, reflecting greatly on the overall market.

On the whole, the opportunity in the global ethoxyquin market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.50% between 2017 and 2025, increasing from a value of US$172.2 mn in 2016 to US$255.0 mn by the end of 2025.

Demand for Ethoxyquin-95 Oil to Remain Strong

Ethoxyquin-95 Oil, ethoxyquin-66 powder, and ethoxyquin-33 powder are the three main products available in the global market for ethoxyquin. The demand for ethoxyquin-95 oil is much higher than the other two across the world, thanks to the growing demand for fishmeal, fueled by the rising preference of fish and shrimps for consumption among people across the world. Ethoxyquin-95 oil led the global market in 2016 with a share of 55.5% and is expected to remain on the top over the next few years.

Ethoxyquin finds a widespread usage in the poultry industry, pesticides, pet food preservatives, spice color preservatives, industrial applications, and the aquaculture sector. The demand for ethoxyquin has been significantly high in the aquaculture industry and is expected to witness a remarkable upsurge in the years to come, owing to the increasing demand for fish and fishmeal products in emerging economies. Apart from this, the poultry industry is also anticipated to report healthy growth in the demand for ethoxyquin in the near future due to the rise in the poultry consumption.

North America to Retain its Dominance

The worldwide market for ethoxyquin is spread across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. With a share of nearly 30%, North America led the global market in 2016. Researchers anticipate the regional market to remain dominant over the forthcoming years. The FDA approval for the usage of ethoxyquin in animal feed has propelled the market for ethoxyquin in North America. Over the coming years, the increasing consumption of ethoxyquin-95, especially in the aquaculture industry, is likely to boost this regional market substantially.

Europe and Asia Pacific are also established markets for ethoxyquin. While Asia Pacific is likely to report a rise in its overall share in the near future, thanks to the increasing usage of ethoxyquin-66 powder, the market in Europe will be experiencing a decline in its share due to the government regulations regarding the usage of ethoxyquin.